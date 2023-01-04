Jaguars vs Titans: Trevor Lawrence Limited in Wednesday's Practice

The starting quarterback will be good to go for Saturday's contest vs. the Titans, but it is at least worth noting he improved from a DNP to limited in Wednesday's practice.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are nearly 72 hours away from what looks to be the biggest regular-season game in franchise history.

Weeks after being 2-6 and left for dead in the AFC South, the Jaguars are 8-8 and will host the Tennessee Titans in Week 18 in prime-time with a chance to win their second-ever AFC South title and advance to the playoffs. And luckily for them, they look to be getting healthy at just the right time.

The Jaguars had six players listed as questionable ahead of last Sunday's 31-3 win over the Houston Texans, with all six playing in the game despite their injuries. And in Week 18, it appears it will be more or less the same as that group spend Wednesday limited in practice.

Long snapper Ross Matiscik didn't practice with a back injury that also left him out of practice last week, while quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe), safety Andrew Wingard (shoulder), outside linebacker Travon Walker (ankle), offensive lineman Brandon Scherff (abdomen/ankle), safety Rayshawn Jenkins (shoulder), and defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi (ankle) were all limited.

"You’re obviously living a dream right now, so any opportunity you can to go out and play football and fight through whether it’s an ankle or something," Scherff said on Tuesday.

"Just continue to fight through it because you’re in Week 18 in the season. Nobody is completely healthy. You just got to do what you can do to play for one another, and I thought we’ve all done a great job in this building of doing that.

"My job is to make sure the guys are as fresh and healthy and all that by the time we get to Saturday this week," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday.

"It’s their job to study the game plan. That’s all part of the process, and again, you don’t have to go too far overboard to let them know that this is a pretty big game.”