Jaguars vs. Titans: Week 2 Snap Count Analysis

While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also give insight into the team's strategy and outlook.

When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars after their 33-30 road loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, it is clear to see what kind of plan the Jaguars went into the game with, and what limitations they had from a personnel standpoint.

Who played a lot, and why? Did the snaps mean anything or nothing? We examine below:

Offense (75 snaps)

LT Cam Robinson: 75 (100%)

LG Andrew Norwell: 75 (100%)

RG A.J. Cann: 75 (100%)

RT Jawaan Taylor: 75 (100%)

QB Gardner Minshew II: 75 (100%)

WR DJ Chark: 59 (79%)

WR Keelan Cole: 51 (68%)

TE Tyler Eifert: 45 (60%)

WR Laviska Shenault: 43 (57%)

C Brandon Linder: 39 (52%)

RB James Robinson: 38 (51%)

C Tyler Shatley: 36 (48%)

TE James O'Shaughnessy: 35 (47%)

WR Chris Conley: 34 (45%)

RB Chris Thompson: 31 (41%)

TE Ben Ellefson: 17 (23%)

FB Bruce Miller: 14 (19%)

WR Collin Johnson: 8 (11%)

Jacksonville got quite a bit more snaps on offense in Week 2 than they did in Week 1, so a decent amount of players were on the field more than they were the week before. Chris Conley's snaps increased from 16 to 34, while Chris Thompson's snaps increased from 12 to 31. James Robinson played a smaller % of snaps, but he also played more snaps on the field than he did in Week 1.

Tyler Shatley took over for Brandon Linder at center for almost exactly half of the game. Linder suffered a knee injury at the beginning of the second half. Linder is one of the most important members of Jacksonville's offense, and he will now have a short week to recover since the Jaguars are playing on Thursday Night Football in Week 3.

It is still clear who Jacksonville's No. 2 receiver is: Keelan Cole. Cole caught a touchdown for the second consecutive game and won reps at the short, intermediate, and deep levels of the field.

Fullback Bruce Miller played a smaller % of snaps this week, with the Jaguars instead using single back formations on a more frequent basis. Miller hasn't added much to the offense through two games.

Defense (62 snaps)

FS Andrew Wingard: 62 (100%)

SS Josh Jones: 62 (100%)

CB Tre Herndon: 62 (100%)

LB Myles Jack: 62 (100%)

LB Joe Schobert: 62 (100%)

CB CJ Henderson: 61 (98%)

DT Taven Bryan: 47 (76%)

DE Josh Allen: 44 (71%)

DE Adam Gotsis: 41 (66%)

NT Abry Jones: 31 (50%)

CB D.J. Hayden: 28 (45%)

NT DaVon Hamilton: 27 (44%)

DE Dawuane Smoot: 25 (40%)

DE K'Lavon Chaisson: 18 (29%)

LB Leon Jacobs: 16 (26%)

DT Timmy Jernigan: 15 (24%)

LB Cassius Marsh: 12 (19%)

CB Chris Claybrooks: 7 (11%)