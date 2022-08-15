Jaguars Waive Jake Luton, Elliott Fry as Roster Trims to 85

The Jacksonville Jaguars opted to trim their roster down to 85 a day early on Monday afternoon, opting to waive quarterback Jake Luton, wide receiver Ryan McDaniel, outside linebacker Wyatt Ray, and running back Matt Colburn II.

The Jaguars also announced they were waiving kicker Elliott Fry with an injury designation. Fry got the first nod at placekicking and kickoffs during Friday night's 24-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Fry made a 23-yard field goal and two extra-point attempts on Friday night.

With Fry off the roster, the Jaguars are now again looking at Ryan Santoso as their in-house option for the kicker position. Santoso made a 37-yard field goal against the Browns after missing a 60-yard attempt the week before.

"So right now those guys, we like where they’re at. You guys see a couple kicks but we are charting them on the other side of the field, all practice. And so we have a really good idea of where they are at, the things we need to work on, what we can see us doing this season," Jaguars special teams coordinator Heath Farwell said about Fry and Santoso last Monday.

"So right now, it's a dead heat. They are both doing a good job, and I believe the guys in this camp can win the job but it's up to them what they do with these next practices/preseason game, is going to determine that."

Colburn II and Ray were added to the Jaguars' this offseason, with Colburn being signed earlier this month after Nathan Cottrell was injured, while Ray was signed during OTAs when Jordan Smith was injured. McDaniel was signed as an undrafted free agent.

Luton was a sixth-round pick by the Jaguars in 2020 before being waived in last year's camp and spending time with the Seattle Seahawks. He returned to the Jaguars this offseason as Doug Pederson looked to add more quarterbacks to the roster and he got a start against the Raiders in last week's Hall of Fame game.

Luton was also given third-team reps for the offense against the Browns, with rookie quarterback E.J. Perry not being signed back to the team until just days before the game. In Luton's two preseason appearances this year, the third-year quarterback completed 22-of-38 passes for 186 yards (4.9 yards per attempt) with an interception, leading the Jaguars' backup units to 11 points in his apperances.