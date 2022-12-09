Jaguars Waive RB Darrell Henderson Jr.

After just 16 days and two games as a healthy scratch, the Darrell Henderson era in Jacksonville has come and gone, with the Jaguars waiving the veteran running back on Friday.

By waiving Henderson, the Jaguars have opened up a spot on the 53-man roster and now have just three running backs once again in Travis Etienne, JaMycal Hasty, and Snoop Conner. Former Jaguars running back James Robinson is still second on the team in rushing by a wide margin despite not being on the roster for a month at this point.

Henderson played zero snaps for the Jaguars, with head coach Doug Pederson saying for two different weeks that Henderson needed more time to learn the offense. Now, Henderson is gone and the Jaguars will look to their three previous running backs to continue leading the running game.

"We got plenty of time to see where he is in terms of the process, how much of the game plan he understands and has down, and then where he fits with Travis’ [RB Travis Etienne Jr.] health, JaMycal [RB JaMycal Hasty], Snoop [RB Snoop Conner] coming along, all that and where the numbers fall," Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor said about Henderson last Thursday before he was once again a healthy scratch.

"I think he can be a good zone runner. He’s a powerfully built guy, so we think in his experience of a zone system, obviously playing for the Rams, something we like to do now, and we have a little bit more of the gap schemes and some of the toss crack going. We’re just overall excited to continue to work with him, evaluate him, and see where he fits with the rest of the room.”

The Jaguars have leaned on Hasty as Etienne's primary backup in recent weeks, though Conner could now be given an increased role after getting his first-career carries in Week 12.