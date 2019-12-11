Jaguars Week 14 Rookie Report: 2019 Class Struggles In Loss

The Jacksonville Jaguars (4-9) have gotten significant contributions from this year’s crop of draft picks – varying from starters to key role players. Let’s take a look at how the Jaguars' stars of the future fared in Sunday’s 45-10 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers.

DE Josh Allen (Round 1, 7th overall)

Playing 38 snaps in this one-sided affair, Allen was neutralized for the second consecutive week. The promising pass rusher contributed one tackle on the afternoon. In somewhat encouraging news, Allen played just three fewer snaps than veteran Calais Campbell, which will be something to monitor as the season winds down. The Kentucky product still has 9 sacks on the season, and is still very much in the mix for Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. In the midst of a lost season, expect the Jaguars to find plenty of snaps for their rapidly developing rookie.

RT Jawaan Taylor (Round 2, 35th overall)

I’ve gone on record stating how impressed I’ve been with Taylor’s growth, but the young offensive tackle had his hands full against the Chargers’ Joey Bosa. Bosa, one of the NFL’s premier pass rushers, collected 2 sacks and countless pressures in the 45-10 thrashing. Bosa is a big ask for any offensive tackle, let alone a rookie, but Taylor will need to clean up his technique and cut down on the mental errors.

TE Josh Oliver (Round 3, 69th overall)

Oliver was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 18 with a back injury.

LB Quincy Williams (Round 3th, 98 overall)

Williams’ turbulent rookie season has been well-documented. He began the season as an opening day starter, was benched, then suffered a hamstring injury -- only to reclaim his starting role. While he has seen significant playing time as of late, he played 37 snaps on Sunday, the Murray State product has been a prominent defender on a unit that has surrendered an average of 37 points over the past four weeks. Whether it’s been over-pursuing plays, getting caught out of position, or flat-out missing tackles, Williams just hasn’t been good enough. Linebacker is a major position of need going into 2020.

RB Ryquell Armstead (Round 5, 140th overall)

Armstead played 15 offensive snaps against the Chargers, registering two carries for 7 yards. The fact that the team fell behind early contributed to the stagnant running game, as Leonard Fournette also experienced another quiet outing.

QB Gardner Minshew (Round 6, 178th overall)

Minshew’s first start since Week 9 didn’t exactly go as expected. Reclaiming his starting job in place of an ineffective Nick Foles, Minshew wasn’t able to sustain drives early, and once the game got out of hand, the Chargers’ defensive line pinned their ears back.

All told, Minshew completed 24-of-37 pass attempts for 162 yards and one touchdown. While D.J. Chark’s early exit certainly didn’t help, the rest of Minshew’s surrounding talent failed to provide a spark. The 23-year-old missed some throws and locked onto his primary target too often on Sunday, sure, but the troubling trend of constantly playing behind puts the offense in a hole they aren’t built to climb out of.

DT Dontavious Russell (Round 7, 235th overall)

The burly defensive tackle was a healthy scratch on Sunday. It what has felt like eons ago, Russell appeared to have finally carved out a role against the Titans, contributing 26 snaps, but it seems he is destined for the inactive list for the remainder of the season.

RB Devine Ozigbo (UDFA)

After leap-frogging fellow running back Tyler Ervin for a spot on the 46-man game day roster, the undrafted rookie appeared in his sixth NFL game, playing exclusively on special teams. Third on the depth chart behind Fournette and Armstead, Ozigbo is unlikely to factor into the offense this season, barring injury.

S Andrew Wingard (UDFA)

Starting in place of an injured Ronnie Harrison for the second consecutive week, Wingard didn’t have his best game, contributing two tackles in 46 snaps. Wingard is far from the Jaguars’ biggest issue on defense, though he will need to clean up the mental errors that continue to plague him. Already the team’s top special teams performer, look for Wingard to figure into the defensive plans more as the Jaguars play out the string. He has the ability to become the third safety on defense in 2020.

WR Michael Walker (UDFA)

Walker played in his fifth NFL game. The Boston College alum saw time as the primary kick returner, returning 4 kicks, averaging 18.5 yards an attempt. Pressed into duty as a wide receiver when D.J. Chark exited the game, Walker brought in one reception for nine yards.

LS Matthew Orzech (UDFA)

The 24-year-old undrafted free agent appeared in his thirteenth game as the Jaguars’ long snapper.