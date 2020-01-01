Jaguars Week 17 Rookie Report: 2019 Class Ends Season on a High Note

The Jacksonville Jaguars (6-10) have gotten significant contributions from this year’s crop of draft picks – varying from starters to key role players. Let’s take a look at how the Jaguars' stars of the future fared in Sunday's 38-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

DE Josh Allen (Round 1, 7th overall)

If I had a say in NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, it would be Allen, and it’s not particularly close. Playing in all 16 games (4 starts), Allen registered 10.5 sacks. Should the Jaguars move on from Campbell, Allen is more than ready to take on a full-time role in 2020. In the months ahead, Allen will benefit from a full NFL offseason program, and should return for OTAs primed and ready to reach a double-digit sack total once again.

RT Jawaan Taylor (Round 2, 35th overall)

Few players have progressed as steadily as Jawaan Taylor. The mammoth right tackle has handled himself admirably against some of the better pass rushers in the NFL. His technique and footwork has improved by leaps and bounds from earlier in the season, and he hasn’t even scratched the surface. Expect one of the steals of the 2019 NFL Draft to transition to the left side, as he is on his way to becoming an elite protector.

TE Josh Oliver (Round 3, 69th overall)

Oliver was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 18 with a back injury. A disappointing end to an injury-riddled rookie campaign for Oliver, who will likely face an uphill climb to claim a roster spot in 2020.

LB Quincy Williams (Round 3th, 98 overall)

After an uneven season in which he appeared in 11 games (8 starts), the Jaguars placed Williams on injured reserve on Dec. 11.

RB Ryquell Armstead (Round 5, 140th overall)

Armstead made his first NFL start in place of Leonard Fournette (flu). In his first chance at extended work, Armstead responded with 10 carries for 33 yards and reeled in 5 catches for 52 yards. Armstead’s rookie stat line: 35 carries, 108 yards; 14 receptions, 144 yards, 1 TD.

QB Gardner Minshew (Round 6, 178th overall)

Minshew closed out his rookie campaign in impressive fashion, completing 27-of-39 pass attempts for 294 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. He completed passes to eight different receivers.

In many ways, Minshew needed to finish strong. Jacksonville’s sixth-round pick, and the rest of the offense, has struggled over the second half of the season. While I still wouldn’t rule out the possibility of drafting a quarterback, it likely wouldn’t be until the mid-rounds. Look for the team to build around Minshew’s strengths over the offseason, almost assuredly adding another wide receiver and tight end to the mix for 2020.

Final numbers on Minshew: 14 games (12 starts), 285-of-470, 3,271 yards, 21 touchdowns, 6 interceptions, 60.6 completion percentage; 67 carries, 344 yards, 13 fumbles (7 lost)

DT Dontavious Russell (Round 7, 235th overall)

The former Auburn Tiger finished the season as a healthy scratch. Russell played sparingly in 2019 (3 games), but should figure into the team’s defensive plans moving forward.

RB Devine Ozigbo (UDFA)

Playing in his tenth game, Ozigbo finally saw time on the offense. The six-foot, 222-pound runner accounted for 12 touches for 39 yards in the season finale. Given the fact that the Jaguars essentially got Ozigbo for free, they have to be pleased with his outlook. One of my highest-graded running back of last year’s draft class, the Nebraska alum offers a tantalizing blend of power and finesse, and is the Jaguars most explosive running back. He spent last summer in Saints camp, so a full season in Jacksonville should allow him to hit the ground running once training camp opens.

S Andrew Wingard (UDFA)

Another undrafted free agent find, Wingard has already entrenched himself as one the league’s premier special teams players, and gave them some quality snaps on defense when pressed into duty late in the season. I expect the Jaguars to give Wingard every opportunity to earn the role of third safety in training camp, but anticipate them adding one via free agency or the draft.

WR Michael Walker (UDFA)

Walker played in seven games as a rookie, amassing two receptions for 15 yards. Mostly used as the primary kick returner late in the season, the Boston College alum returned 18 kicks for 411 yards and returned three punts for 13 yards. He also lost two fumbles.

Walker will undoubtedly be pushed for a roster spot in training camp, however, his invaluable rookie experience should give him a leg-up as a return specialist.

CB Brandon Watson (UDFA)

Mid-season practice squad call-up has played in all eight games since his promotion, serving as a reserve defensive back and special teams contributor. He collected five tackles on the season.

TE Charles Jones (UDFA)

Promoted from the practice squad on Nov. 18, Jones was active for four games as a rookie. He finished with one reception for five yards. Expect the team to add multiple bodies at the position, but Jones will have a chance to crack the 53.

Tyler Gauthier (UDFA)

Gauthier was signed off the Patriots’ practice squad on Dec. 10. The athletic center signed with the New England after the draft, and was among the final casualties on cut down day.

He was listed as inactive in the clash against the Colts.

LS Matthew Orzech (UDFA)

The 24-year-old undrafted free agent appeared in all sixteen games as the Jaguars’ long snapper.