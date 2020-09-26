Jaguars Week 3 Rookie Report: Draft Class Limited in Loss to Dolphins

The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2) had an all-around rough go at it in Week 3, losing 31-13 to the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football that honestly wasn't even as close as the blowout score indicates.

But in that game, we still saw plenty of first-year players get important reps for the Jaguars on offense, defense and special teams. How did each of the various rookies perform? We examine here.

CB CJ Henderson (Round 1, 9th overall)

Snaps played: 59 (97%).

Stats: two tackles.

After a dominant Week 1 and an encouraging Week 2, CJ Henderson flopped against the Dolphins in Week 3. He had the big play early on in which he didn't touch the receiver down after allowing the catch, leading to the Dolphins getting chunk yards. He also had a pass interference called on him and allowed a touchdown in coverage, his second in two weeks. Henderson was given a poor 29.7 grade from Pro Football Focus, the lowest defensive grade on the team on Thursday. As good as Henderson was in the first two weeks, he was that bad in Week 3.

DE K'Lavon Chaisson (Round 1, 20th overall)

Snaps played: 24 (39%).

Stats: two tackles.

For the second week in a row, the Jaguars kept K'Lavon Chaisson off of the field more often than not. According to PFF he did record one quarterback pressure, but he was mostly a non-factor. He had a few decent run stops, but he did also draw a pass interference deep downfield in the first quarter. With that in mind, there is no reason Chaisson should be covering a running back downfield instead of rushing the passer. It was an unremarkable game for a rookie who right now is still trying to find his footing.

WR Laviska Shenault (Round 2, 42nd overall)

Snaps played: 45 (68%).

Stats: five receptions for 33 yards (6.6 yards per catch) and one rush for one yard.

After an exciting first two weeks, Laviska Shenault was mostly grounded against the Dolphins. It didn't help him that Gardner Minshew II was shaky against pressure all game, but Shenault didn't get a lot of meaningful targets worth noting. He did, however, make one extremely impressive play on third-down, catching the ball in traffic for the first down and then keeping his balance after major contact. He would find space after the play, turning the small pitch and catch into a 16-yard gain.

NT Davon Hamilton (Round 3, 73rd overall)

Snaps played: 34 (56%).

Stats: two tackles.

The Jaguars mostly shut down Miami's rushing attack, especially between the tackles, and DaVon Hamilton deserves some credit. He has shown a strong anchor and the ability to shed blocks at the point of attack as a rookie, and this continued against the Dolphins on Thursday. But while he has looked good against the run, he has still been a non-factor as a pass-rusher, and this trend continued Thursday as well.

OG Ben Bartch (Round 4, 116th overall)

Snaps played: N/A.

Stats: N/A.

Ben Bartch played special teams on Thursday.

CB Josiah Scott (Round 4, 137th overall)

Snaps played: N/A.

Stats: N/A.

Josiah Scott was inactive on Thursday.

LB Shaquille Quarterman (Round 4, 140th overall)

Snaps played: N/A.

Stats: N/A.

Shaquille Quarterman played special teams on Thursday.

SS Daniel Thomas (Round 5, 157th overall)

Snaps played: 1.

Stats: N/A.

Daniel Thomas was on the field for one snap during a goal line stand, but he mostly played special teams on Thursday. It remains to be seen whether Thomas will get more chances with the free safety position in complete flux.

WR Collin Johnson (Round 5, 165th overall)

Snaps played: 20 (30%).

Stats: one reception for three yards.

After a terrific training camp, Collin Johnson has struggled as a rookie. He made a few mistakes against the Tennessee Titans in Week 2, and he once again dropped a touchdown in Week 3 when he allowed a Dolphins cornerback to break up the pass on a fade route in the end zone. Johnson is a 6-foot-6 target who is supposed to excel in the red zone, but so far he is 0-for-2 on possible touchdown receptions in the last two weeks.

QB Jake Luton (Round 6, 189th overall)

Snaps played: N/A.

Stats: N/A.

Jake Luton was inactive on Thursday.

TE Tyler Davis (Round 6, 206th overall)

Snaps played: 13.

Stats: N/A.

Tyler Davis made his NFL debut on Thursday after missing the first two games of the season with a knee injury. He played 13 snaps but mostly served as a blocker, never seeing a target from Minshew. He received a 67.1 run blocking grade from PFF.

CB Chris Claybrooks (Round 7, 223rd overall)

Snaps played: N/A.

Stats: N/A.

Chris Claybrooks didn't get any reps at cornerback for the first time this season during Thursday's loss, but that will happen every time Jacksonville's starting cornerbacks remain healthy. He did seem to be replaced as the team's return man, though, as he didn't return a single kick or punt.

RB James Robinson (UDFA)

Snaps played: 30 (45%).

Stats: 11 carries for 46 yards (4.2 yards per carry) and two touchdowns. Six receptions for 83 yards (13.8 yards per catch).

By far Jacksonville's best player on Thursday night, James Robinson rose to the occasion and excelled in all areas. He was dominant as a receiver, picking up most of his yardage after the catch thanks to a number of highlight runs after catching the ball. The Jaguars got too far behind on the scoreboard to run Robinson as much as he deserved, but he made up over a third of the team's offensive yardage and showed he has the potential to develop into a long-term starter.

CB Luq Barcoo (UDFA)

Snaps played: N/A.

Stats: N/A.

Luq Barcoo was inactive on Thursday.

DT Doug Costin (UDFA)

Snaps played: N/A.

Stats: N/A.

Doug Costin was inactive on Thursday.

RB Nathan Cottrell (UDFA)

Snaps played: N/A.

Stats: N/A.

Nathan Cottrell was inactive on Thursday.

TE Ben Ellefson (UDFA)

Snaps played: N/A.

Stats: N/A.

Ben Ellefson was inactive on Thursday.

LS Ross Matiscik (UDFA)

Snaps played: N/A.

Stats: N/A.

Matiscik performed in his third start as Jacksonville's long snapper after winning the battle for the position in training camp.