SI.com
JaguarReport
HomeJaguar Report+DraftNewsGame DayGM Report
Search

Jaguars WR Keelan Cole Reflects on Contract Year Situation

John Shipley

Keelan Cole doesn't know what the future holds ... other than he hopes it doesn't hold cold weather. 

The fourth-year Jaguars receiver is in his fourth season and the final year of his contract with the team. He signed a second-round tender as a restricted free agent with the team last offseason, but it is a different scenario heading into the final games of 2020. 

But as of now, the former undrafted free agent turned starting slot receiver isn't looking at the future or any potential payday when the season ends. He knows he has to play out this year and earn it on the field first.

“Honestly, you can’t give me a specific number, so I’m ain’t really hyped about nothing. I’m going to keep going until that number [is] written down right there in my face," Cole said in a media conference on Wednesday. 

Through nine games in 2020, Cole is second on the Jaguars in targets (49), catches (34), receiving yards (427), and yards per reception (12.6). He is tied for the team lead in touchdown catches with four. 

Cole played 67% of the offensive snaps as a rookie in 2016 and he then played 66% of the snaps in 2018. So far in 2020, he has played 74% of the offensive snaps this season and is on track to shatter his previous career-high in receptions per game.

Cole stepping up as the team's starting slot receiver is a stark contrast from 2019, where he served as a backup to Dede Westbrook and Chris Conley. Cole played just 34% of the snaps in former offensive coordinator John DeFilippo's scheme, catching 24 passes for 361 yards and three touchdowns -- career lows in reception and receiving yards. 

Now, Cole has emerged as a starting quality receiver and chances are he will command a decently-sized deal this offseason. But does he want that deal to be with the team he has been with since his first day in the NFL? He doesn't seem opposed.

"I’m down. There’s 32 teams. I’ve been on this one team for three and three-fourths of a year and, like I said, it hasn’t been the greatest thing but it’s football and that’s what we’re here for. We’re here to play football. We’re obviously here to get paid," Cole said. 

"Like I said, you asked about the money, I can’t give you the money. I can’t really hope for it to come honestly. I just have to do my part and let everything play its role. When it comes to being in Jacksonville, I’m not really a party guy or anything and apparently Jacksonville doesn’t have that, so I feel really good here. I like the warm weather, hate the cold, shoutout to Green Bay. I like the warm weather. I like being here, I like being a Jaguar. I’d rather be a Jaguar than a Falcon or a bird or some s*** like that.”

Whether the Jaguars and Cole strike a deal for the future will not be known for several more months. Until then, Cole has seven more Sundays to impress Jacksonville's front office, as well as the other 31 front offices in the league ... even the bird-themed ones.

THANKS FOR READING JAGUAR REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jaguars Injury Update: Laviska Shenault Doesn't Practice, James Robinson Limited

Jacksonville's Wednesday injury update is quite extensive, with multiple starters either held out of practice or listed as limited participants.

John Shipley

2021 NFL Draft: Latest CBS Mock Gives Jaguars Much-Needed Offensive Line Help

CBS Sports has released yet another mock draft, this time giving the Jaguars a key pickup on the offensive line, along with a franchise quarterback.

John Shipley

Doug Marone: ‘We Expect Brandon [Linder] to Play’ vs. Steelers in Week 11

Jacksonville will get its elite center back against the Steelers in Week 11, a big boost considering the defensive front Jacksonville is set to face.

John Shipley

Meet Megan: The TikTok Star Introducing Jaguars Fans to Linebacker Joe Schobert

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Joe Schobert hasn't been in Duval long. And the Pro-Bowl MLB generally stays quiet and reserved...until he gets home, and his wife Megan—who's become a favorite on TikTok—introduces fans to a whole different side to their linebacker.

KassidyHill

The Most Memorable Moments in the Jaguars-Steelers Rivalry

Jacksonville and Pittsburgh play each other hard each year, no matter the records or circumstances. Here, we break down the six most memorable moments.

John Shipley

4 Jaguars to Watch in Week 11 Vs. the Steelers

Which Jaguars players deserve the most attention heading into a difficult game against the 9-0 Pittsburgh Steelers? Gus Logue breaks down his picks here.

Gus Logue

Jaguars Announce Inactives For Week 10 Vs Packers: Minshew, Shenault, Linder Included

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced their inactive players for the Week 10 matchup versus the Green Bay Packers. Most were already known, including Gardner Minshew.

KassidyHill

Why Keeping Keelan Cole Should Be an Offseason Priority for the Jaguars

Keelan Cole has been one of Jacksonville's best players this season after years of waiting for his chance. Now, the Jaguars should repay that patience.

John Shipley

State of the AFC South Following Week 10

What does the AFC South look like one more week into the season? We examine all four teams here.

John Shipley

Jaguars Running Back Depth Takes a Hit As Chris Thompson Goes to IR

Jacksonville now has just one active running back who has recorded a carry this year after Chris Thompson was placed on IR.

John Shipley