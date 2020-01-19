JaguarMaven
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Jaguars' Young Playmakers Josh Allen, DJ Chark Make First Career Pro Bowls

John Shipley

After having to wait to hear their names announced, two of the Jacksonville Jaguars' young stud players will finally be heading to this year's Pro Bowl. It was announced Sunday evening that wide receiver DJ Chark and defensive end Josh Allen will each be in the annual NFL All-Star game, the first career Pro Bowl for either.

Chark and Allen join Jaguars' defensive lineman Calais Campbell as Jacksonville representatives in this year's Pro Bowl. 

Allen, the seventh overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft, is the first rookie in Jaguars' history to make the Pro Bowl. Chark, a second-round selection in the 2018 NFL Draft, is the fourth wide receiver in franchise history to make the Pro Bowl, joining Jimmy Smith, Allen Robinson, and Keenan McCardell. 

Allen was a phenom for the Jaguars in his rookie year, consistently flashing the traits that made Jacksonville fall head over heels for him during last year's draft process. The most productive member of the defensive line, Allen recorded 10.5 sacks, which not only led all rookies in 2019 but is the new Jaguars' rookie sack record, surpassing the eight sacks Yannick Ngakoue recorded in 2016.

Despite only starting four games, Allen also recorded 11 tackles for loss, 21 quarterback hits, and two forced fumbles. He formed a dynamic duo with Ngakoue coming off of the edge and formed a close bond with Campbell, who took the role of teacher and big brother seriously. 

In Chark's sophomore season, 23, had 73 catches for 1,008 yards (13.8 average yards per catch) with eight touchdowns in 15 games. Making a big jump in his second season, Chark was one of Jacksonville's best players in 2019, totaling 67.2 yards per game and 8.5 yards per target. 

Chark showed great development as a pass-catcher and student of the game in 2019. Rebounding from a rocky rookie season, Chark has become one of the top big-play threats in the NFL. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Jaguars Set to Interview Jay Gruden to Fill Vacant OC Role

The former Washington head coach has an extensive history as a play-caller, both as an offensive coordinator and head coach.

John Shipley

by

Sanfranmania

Senior Bowl Preview: 5 Offensive Lineman in Mobile the Jaguars Should Have on Their Radar

Which blockers in Mobile should the Jaguars be honed in? There are a number of talented tackles, guards, and centers for them to observe and potentially draft.

John Shipley

Jacksonville Will Watch Championship Weekend From Home, but Several Former Jaguars Won’t Be

While the Jaguars are out of the playoffs, a number of former coaches and players will be participating in championship weekend.

John Shipley

Does It Make Sense? Evaluating Ben McAdoo’s Track Record, Potential Fit As the Jaguars’ OC

What does Ben McAdoo's track record suggest about his fit with the Jaguars if he is tabbed to become the next play-caller on offense?

John Shipley

Report: Ben McAdoo Has Interviewed With Jaguars for Vacant OC Position

Could the Jaguars choose the former New York Giants head coach to be their next play-caller?

John Shipley

by

JTJ

If the Jaguars Were to Trade Nick Foles, Could Chicago Be a Destination?

With the Bears' new look coaching staff, could they be a team interested in Nick Foles?

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

Looking Back on the Jaguars’ Past Drafts: How Did the 2014 Class Turn Out?

How good, or bad, was the Jaguars' 2014 NFL Draft class? We examined how each pick panned out.

John Shipley

5 Players the Jaguars Could Have Atop Their Wish List Throughout the 2020 NFL Draft

Which players would be the ideal fits for the Jacksonville Jaguars entering the 2020 NFL Draft?

John Shipley

Report: Scott Linehan Scheduled to Interview for a Spot on Jaguars’ Coaching Staff

One name has now popped up as a potential member of Doug Marrone's 2020 coaching staff.

John Shipley

Grading the Jaguars’ 2019 NFL Draft Class After Year 1

How successfully were the Jaguars' rookies in 2019? We review the classand what it means moving forward.

John Shipley

by

John Shipley