Jaguars' Young Playmakers Josh Allen, DJ Chark Make First Career Pro Bowls

After having to wait to hear their names announced, two of the Jacksonville Jaguars' young stud players will finally be heading to this year's Pro Bowl. It was announced Sunday evening that wide receiver DJ Chark and defensive end Josh Allen will each be in the annual NFL All-Star game, the first career Pro Bowl for either.

Chark and Allen join Jaguars' defensive lineman Calais Campbell as Jacksonville representatives in this year's Pro Bowl.

Allen, the seventh overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft, is the first rookie in Jaguars' history to make the Pro Bowl. Chark, a second-round selection in the 2018 NFL Draft, is the fourth wide receiver in franchise history to make the Pro Bowl, joining Jimmy Smith, Allen Robinson, and Keenan McCardell.

Allen was a phenom for the Jaguars in his rookie year, consistently flashing the traits that made Jacksonville fall head over heels for him during last year's draft process. The most productive member of the defensive line, Allen recorded 10.5 sacks, which not only led all rookies in 2019 but is the new Jaguars' rookie sack record, surpassing the eight sacks Yannick Ngakoue recorded in 2016.

Despite only starting four games, Allen also recorded 11 tackles for loss, 21 quarterback hits, and two forced fumbles. He formed a dynamic duo with Ngakoue coming off of the edge and formed a close bond with Campbell, who took the role of teacher and big brother seriously.

In Chark's sophomore season, 23, had 73 catches for 1,008 yards (13.8 average yards per catch) with eight touchdowns in 15 games. Making a big jump in his second season, Chark was one of Jacksonville's best players in 2019, totaling 67.2 yards per game and 8.5 yards per target.

Chark showed great development as a pass-catcher and student of the game in 2019. Rebounding from a rocky rookie season, Chark has become one of the top big-play threats in the NFL.