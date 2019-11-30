Jaguar
Maven
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Linebacker Jake Ryan Activated to Jaguars' Active Roster

John Shipley

In the midst of some injuries at the linebacker position, the Jacksonville Jaguars are getting some reinforcement. It comes in the form of veteran linebacker Jake Ryan after the team announced Saturday that Ryan would be activated to the active 53-man roster from the reserve/non-football injury list.

To make room on the active roster, Jacksonville (4-7) waived running back Tyler Ervin. Ervin was used predominantly as a kick returner during the early portions of the season but has been made inactive the last several weeks.

Ryan joins a Jaguars linebacker unit that lost Najee Goode for the season to a knee injury and currently has starting middle linebacker Myles Jack banged up with a knee injury. Jack is questionable for Sunday's game vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7), so Ryan could theoretically fill in if needed. Ryan has been practicing for the last several weeks, so the hope inside of TIAA Bank Field is likely that he would be able to play if needed Sunday.

"Ryan, 6-2, 240, was placed on the team’s non-football injury list prior to the regular season after signing with the team as an unrestricted free agent on March 19, 2019," the Jaguars said in a release. 

"Prior to signing with the Jaguars, Ryan spent the first four seasons of his professional career in Green Bay, where he was drafted in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. Prior to missing the 2018 season with a knee injury suffered in training camp, he tallied 206 tackles, three passes defenses, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. "

Jacksonville's run defense has been one of the primary reasons Jacksonville's season has gone so far off the rails. Jacksonville has lost three consecutive games, all to AFC South opponents, and have allowed 200 or more rushing yards in each game. 

While it may be a bit naive to think Ryan would transform a porous run defense after not playing so for so long, he at least gives the team another option to try to make a change somewhere along the defense.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jacksonville's Defense Experiencing Trials of Inevitable Change

John Shipley
2 1

The Jacksonville Jaguars defense looks radically different than it did in 2017, and that is one reason it has fallen so far.

Reports: Former Jaguars Wide Receiver Terrelle Pryor in Critical Condition Following Stabbing

John Shipley
0

Pryor's most recent NFL stop was with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2019 training camp.

JaguarMaven Week 13 Mailbag: What Changes Could Be Coming?

Andrew DiCecco
0

Our newest edition of the weekly question and answer series for all of your Jacksonville Jaguars questions.

Jaguars EVP Tom Coughlin Speaks Publicly For First Time This Season: 'I Offer No Excuses'

John Shipley
5 0

The Jacksonville Jaguars' top personnel executive spoke publicly for the first time this season on Wednesday, but not too much was said.

Ronnie Harrison Ruled Out vs. Buccaneers, Myles Jack Is Questionable

John Shipley
0

The Jaguars have three defensive starters who may not take the field on Sunday.

Pro Football Focus Reveals 4 Relevant Stats for Jaguars vs. Buccaneers

John Shipley
0

Pro Football Focus released some poignant notes on Calais Campbell, Leonard Fournette, and more ahead of Sunday's game.

Jaguars Preparing For Buccaneers Dynamic Receiver Duo

John Shipley
0

Jacksonville will have its hands full with Tampa Bay's deadly wide receivers this Sunday, but they are aware of the challenge ahead of them.

Tom Coughlin: 'We Have Two Very Good Quarterbacks'

John Shipley
1 0

Jacksonville's top executive gave a vote of confidence for each of his teams quarterbacks on Wednesday.

Doug Marrone Opens Up to Regrets and Past Internal Criticism of Preparation of Team

John Shipley
3 0

The Jaguars head coach was brutally honest during his Tuesday press conference and gave several revealing quotes.

Struggling Jaguars Defense Now Dealing With Injuries

John Shipley
0

Both Myles Jack and Ronnie Harrison have missed practice with injuries this week.