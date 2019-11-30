Linebacker Jake Ryan Activated to Jaguars' Active Roster

In the midst of some injuries at the linebacker position, the Jacksonville Jaguars are getting some reinforcement. It comes in the form of veteran linebacker Jake Ryan after the team announced Saturday that Ryan would be activated to the active 53-man roster from the reserve/non-football injury list.

To make room on the active roster, Jacksonville (4-7) waived running back Tyler Ervin. Ervin was used predominantly as a kick returner during the early portions of the season but has been made inactive the last several weeks.

Ryan joins a Jaguars linebacker unit that lost Najee Goode for the season to a knee injury and currently has starting middle linebacker Myles Jack banged up with a knee injury. Jack is questionable for Sunday's game vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7), so Ryan could theoretically fill in if needed. Ryan has been practicing for the last several weeks, so the hope inside of TIAA Bank Field is likely that he would be able to play if needed Sunday.

"Ryan, 6-2, 240, was placed on the team’s non-football injury list prior to the regular season after signing with the team as an unrestricted free agent on March 19, 2019," the Jaguars said in a release.

"Prior to signing with the Jaguars, Ryan spent the first four seasons of his professional career in Green Bay, where he was drafted in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. Prior to missing the 2018 season with a knee injury suffered in training camp, he tallied 206 tackles, three passes defenses, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. "

Jacksonville's run defense has been one of the primary reasons Jacksonville's season has gone so far off the rails. Jacksonville has lost three consecutive games, all to AFC South opponents, and have allowed 200 or more rushing yards in each game.

While it may be a bit naive to think Ryan would transform a porous run defense after not playing so for so long, he at least gives the team another option to try to make a change somewhere along the defense.