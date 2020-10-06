Jaguars' James Robinson Among Leaders in New Odds for Offensive Rookie of the Year

There is little doubt that Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson has been one of the brightest spots of an otherwise struggling team. But through four weeks, it is time to start talking about him as one of the best rookies in the entire league.

Despite Jacksonville's 1-3 record, Robinson has been consistently productive for the Jaguars. The only thing that has really held him back has been Jacksonville's porous defense, which sometimes forces the Jaguars to abandon the run too early.

And as a result of what Robinson has done over the last month, the undrafted rookie running back is gaining some momentum among oddsmakers. According to new odds released by SportsBettingDime, Robinson now has the third-best odds to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, an award a Jaguars rookie has never won.

The current odds for the award, via SBD, are below:

1. QB Joe Burrow 3/1

2. RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire 4/1

3. RB James Robinson 7/1

4. RB Jonathan Taylor 9/1

5. WR Justin Jefferson 11/1

6. WR CeeDee Lamb 11/1

7. QB Justin Herbert 19/1

8. WR Jerry Jeudy 32/1

9. FIELD: 11/1

Through four games, Robinson has rushed 60 times for 285 yards (4.8 yards per attempt) and three touchdowns, while also catching 14 passes for 161 yards (11.5 yards per reception).

Robinson, who skyrocketed to the top of the running back depth chart after the Jaguars released Leonard Fournette 13 days before the season opener, is second among all rookies in rushing yards. He trails only Clyde Edwards-Helaire (304 yards), but he has a better rushing average and more rushing touchdowns than Edwards-Helaire.

Through the first quarter of the season, Robinson is eighth in rushing yards and is fifth in the AFC in rushing yards, while being tied for third in rushing touchdowns. By all accounts, he has had a fantastic rookie season.

Through four games Robinson has the most scrimmage yards (446) by an undrafted player in NFL history and the second-most rushing yards (285) by any Jaguars player through their first four career games, trailing only former running back Fred Taylor (290).

Robinson, who has totaled at least 90 scrimmage yards in all four games, is the seventh player in NFL history to gain at least 90 yards from scrimmage in each of his first four NFL games. Robinson won offensive rookie of the month for September.