James Robinson Nominated for Rookie of the Week For Performance Vs. Bengals

A week after winning NFL Offensive Rookie of September, Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson could be on his way to another award.

Robinson was nominated for the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week award after his Week 5 performance against the Cincinnati Bengals in the Jaguars' 33-25 loss. This is the second time in three weeks that Robinson has been nominated for the award, with the first time coming after a 100-yard performance against the Tennessee Titans.

Against the Bengals in Week 5, Robinson once again proved that he is one of the best rookies in the NFL. The undrafted free agent back showed good explosiveness and ability to break tackles against the Bengals' front, and he frankly should have gotten the ball even more than he did.

Robinson rushed 17 times for 75 yards (4.41 yards per carry), and this does not even include the 40-yard run he had at the start of the third quarter which was negated by a holding call. He also caught four passes for 32 yards, giving him 10 catches for 115 yards over the last two weeks.

"I think James [Robinson] has done an outstanding job. I think when you watch him run, it’s a—I feel awful that he had a 50-yard run taken back from him the other day. So, we feel that we can consistently gain yards on the ground, I think we’ve done a good job of that," head coach Doug Marrone said on Monday.

Robinson is eighth in rushing yards and is fifth in the AFC in rushing yards while being tied for third in rushing touchdowns. Through four games Robinson has the most scrimmage yards (446) by an undrafted player in NFL history and the second-most rushing yards (285) by any Jaguars player through their first four career games, trailing only former running back Fred Taylor (290).