Jaguars Rookie RB James Robinson Snubbed From Pro Bowl Roster

Despite a 2020 season in which he is among the most productive running backs in the NFL, Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back James Robinson was not among those announced as members of the Pro Bowl rosters on Monday.

The Illinois State product has gone from undrafted free agent signee to being one of the top rushers in the league this season. Robinson has carried the ball 240 times for 1,070 yards (4.5 yards per carry) and seven touchdowns, along with 49 catches for 344 yards (7.0 yards per catch) and three touchdowns.

Robinson was passed up for the Pro Bowl for Derrick Henry, Nick Chubb, and Josh Jacobs.

Henry and Chubb are logical and even obvious choices; Henry could hit 2,000 rushing yards and Chubb has 15 touchdowns. Jacobs, meanwhile, is averaging just 3.7 yards per carry, 4.1 yards per touch (compared to 4.9 from Robinson) and has the same total of touchdowns as Robinson despite worse volume stats.

Robinson currently ranks fourth in the NFL in rushing attempts and yards from scrimmage, third in rushing yards, and fifth in rushing yards per game. Robinson currently has the second-most scrimmage yards for a rookie in franchise history, passing Maurice Jones-Drew this past weekend when he collected 53 yards and a touchdown catch.

In Week 14, Robinson became the fourth undrafted rookie in NFL history to total at least 1,000 rushing yards, and the fastest to do so. Robinson is the third rookie running back in Jaguars history to total 1,000 yards in a season and the fourth running back overall in franchise history to rush for 1,000-plus yards.

35 yards and seven TDs and caught 46 passes for 326 yards and two TDs. Robinson’s 1,361 scrimmage yards through 13 games are the most by an undrafted rookie in NFL history through that many career games.

“Normally, I don’t ever really talk about individual accomplishments after the game … But [Robinson’s 1,000 rushing yards] is something that could be celebrated by all of us, the offensive line, receivers, the tight ends, and I said even the defensive guys and specialists. I mean, it’s something of here’s a guy that represents so much of what’s good about competition, about playing, about humility, about keeping things in perspective," Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said following a 31-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans

The Jaguars officially have zero Pro Bowlers in 2020, one year after having three with wide receiver DJ Chark, defensive end Josh Allen, and defensive lineman Calais Campbell.

Linebacker Myles Jack appeared to be Jacksonville's best other option to receiver Pro Bowl votes, but the fifth-year veteran was also left off the roster. In 12 games this year Jack has recorded 105 tackles, a career-high six tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and four pass deflections.

"I don’t know. I think that kind of equivalates to wins and that’s kind of like a fan thing, so I can’t really [say]. I think I’ve had a pretty decent season," Jack said last Thursday when asked if he thinks he has had a Pro Bowl season.

"There’s a lot of plays that I want back looking back on film, so it hasn’t been perfect, like up to my standards. As far as [the] Pro Bowl, I don’t know. I definitely would like to go to the Pro Bowl and receive that bonus. That would be cool so I can invest that money. But Pro Bowl [nominees] typically comes from winning teams and we haven’t been winning and there’s plays I could’ve made that could’ve helped us win. I kind of put that on me, so I don’t know.”