Jaguars’ Jihad Ward Came to Jacksonville To ‘See the Moment’ Things Change

New Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Jihad Ward knows free agency can be about ring chasing. But he's ready to put in the time and work to "see the moment" perception changes around the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Free agency can often be about team stacking. Rosters grabbing players to stuff a roster and players chasing a ring. It’s understandable; that’s the point of the game, to win. And while the draft looks towards long-term success, free agency allows guys to sign with teams they believe are contenders.

By all accounts and Vegas betting books, the Jacksonville Jaguars are still a ways away from that standard. Coming off of a 1-15 season, with a new coaching staff, this is the beginning of a new era, but one that is still in the infant stages.

That’s where Jihad Ward wants to be; at the beginning, a part of the change.

“The last season for the Jacksonville Jaguars, it was a [difficult] season, but I’m here to change that. I want to be a part of that change,” Ward told local media on Saturday, as he was introduced for the first time with the Jaguars.

“A lot of people, when you deal with free agency, they want to deal with the winning teams that get a Super Bowl ring and all that stuff. But some people don’t realize when you go to teams, some people change, and some people do it the easy way out. I want to challenge myself. I want to be a part of this organization.”

Ward has been in the league since 2016, when he was drafted in the second round by the Oakland Raiders. Injuries have led to him bouncing around over the past five years, but used his time on the field to accumulate 55 tackles, eight sacks, two pass deflections and three fumble recoveries.

When word came that he would be joining the Jaguars though, he was on vacation. But when his phone rang, a man who knows exactly what Ward can bring on the field was on the other end, and he had to answer. Jaguars defensive end Dawuane Smoot, who played at Illinois with Ward.

“He was the first person that called me, and he was just excited. He called [Defensive Coordinator] Joe Cullen and he called the rest of the staff and he was just excited. He was really amped up. I don’t even know. He was screaming. I don’t know what the hell was going on, but he was just excited, so that’s my dog.”

When the two were at Illinois together, the Fighting Illini came as close as they have in recent years to giving now Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer and Ohio State a game. It’s something Ward immediately reminded Meyer of upon arriving in Jacksonville on Saturday.

“We almost beat Ohio State. I know [Head] Coach Urban Meyer always says, ‘We always whoop y’all’s asses every time’, but you know, I say, ‘We almost had you. 2016, we almost had you.’ He’s like, ‘Nah, that wasn’t going to cut it until Ezekiel Elliott started running the ball’ and stuff like that.

“But we talked about it earlier, I said, ‘We almost had you.’ He’s like, ‘No, you didn’t.’ But then again, he knew that our d-line was something special. All he saw was big [number] 17 running to the ball and trying to put pressure to the quarterback. So, it was a good moment when I saw him today because he already knew I was going to say something to him about that.”

Now the two can join forces. Meyer has been adamant that team building begins around the defensive line. With the pieces that were re-signed, like Smoot, with those still in Jacksonville, now being joined by those signed in free agency and a trade (Tyson Alualu, Malcom Brown, Roy Robertson-Harris and Ward) the unit has what they need in place, Ward believes; but assembling the unit is only step one.

"I’m not saying we’re trying to fill in some pieces, we just have to solve the problem. We have Roy [Robertson-Harris], I saw him earlier. We have a couple players. We have my former player that I went to Illinois with, Dawuane Smoot. It’s just a lot of people that I know that we just need to come together. It’s all about brotherhood at the end of the day.”

When that happens, change happens. When change happens—the change that helped entice Ward to the Jacksonville Jaguars—then respect, recognition and maybe just a little intimidation is to follow.

“I want to see the moment—everybody wants to think Jacksonville is going to be an easy win. No, when you go up against Jacksonville, you better think twice. Watch your mouth when you come to us. That’s how you have to bring it to the table.”