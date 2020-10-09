Josh Allen, CJ Henderson and Myles Jack Listed As Questionable for Texans Game

The good news for the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday? They are facing an 0-4 division rival in the midst of turmoil. The bad news? Arguably the three most important Jaguars defenders are questionable to in play the game.

The Jaguars announced Friday that linebacker Myles Jack (ankle), cornerback CJ Henderson (shoulder) and defensive end Josh Allen (knee) are all questionable for Sunday's game vs. the Houston Texans. Defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale is also questionable with an ankle injury.

The harsh truth is no players matter more to Jacksonville's defensive success than the trio of Jack, Henderson and Allen. The Jaguars' defense has already struggled mightily this season, allowing 77% completion rate to opposing quarterbacks, so facing Deshaun Watson without their three best defenders would be a worst-case scenario.

Each of the three was injured in the Jaguars' Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Henderson left the game in the first quarter and didn't return; Jack left the game in the third quarter and didn't return; Allen left the first half with a knee injury but did come back into the game.

Jack and Henderson were each listed as "limited" in Jacksonville's Thursday practice, but Allen has missed every practice this week. Allen, the No. 7 overall pick in 2019, leads the team in sacks (2) and pressures (13). If he can't play on Sunday, rookie defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson should be expected to fill his role.

"I feel like, obviously, it is 50/50. We are just going to try to see where he is at tomorrow. That is how we have him listed," head coach Doug Marrone said about Allen on Friday.

Through four weeks, the Jaguars have just four sacks, the second-fewest in the league. They may now have to potentially go into Sunday without their best pass-rusher, a tough predicament considering the talent Houston possesses on offense.

"It is a tough challenge. They have some crafty veteran receivers out there. They got a quarterback that can do a lot of things -- scramble, run. So I think it is going to be a great challenge for us," Marrone said. "But make no mistake, we have to get some guys obviously getting to the quarterback and get him off rhythm."

While Allen is Jacksonville's best pass-rusher, Jack has been the team's best defender this year. The fifth-year linebacker is PFF's No. 1 graded linebacker through four weeks and leads the team in tackles with 37, along with a sack and an interception.

Henderson, the No. 9 overall pick in April's draft, has started all four games at cornerback but has hit a bit of a rookie wall in recent weeks. If he plays on Sunday, he will likely matchup with Texans receiver Will Fuller.