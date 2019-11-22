Jaguar
What Are the Keys to a Jaguars Victory Over the Titans?

Brandon Eisenman

The Jacksonville Jaguars will travel to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on Sunday. Jacksonville (4-6) is in search of a momentum-changing AFC South divisional win following two straight losses. 

Last week against the Indianapolis Colts, the Jaguars were unable to successfully move the ball effectively enough in Nick Foles’ first start since Week One. On Sunday against the Titans, Foles looks to get redemption and prove he is the true leader of this team as they look to get their season back on track.

So with Jacksonville desperately needing a big road win this weekend, what are the key to victory for the Jaguars if they hope to defeat the Titans?

Control the trenches 

Derrick Henry could be a potentially game-changing factor on Sunday. Jacksonville’s defense is going to have to be on the ball the entire game. With Henry’s elusive rushing this season, the matchup of the Jaguars’ defensive front against the offensive line of Tennessee is crucial. Titans tackle Taylor Lewan has been penalized a lot in the past few games, but he is still a strong run blocker. If Jacksonville can sustain the trenches for 60 minutes, that will be a huge advantage in their favor. Cornerback AJ Bouye also needs to have a standout game this week to solidify his place as the leader of the secondary in Jacksonville. Tennesee will go through the air, so the defensive front and Bouye both need to be ready to play.

Test Tennesee vertically and get Fournette involved

On offense, the Jaguars have to drive the ball down the field. That has been one of the team’s discrepancies in the last few games. With a Foles back under center, the offense should be able to thrive given the talent surrounding him. However, the play calling also has to improve. Foles and offensive coordinator John DeFilippo both have to take a step forward this week.

Though Jacksonville is 4-6, there is still hope for a solid finish to the season. The playoffs may be out of the question, but the hope for an exceptional finish is still hanging in the balance. Another aspect of the offense that has to click is the rushing game. Leonard Fournette needs to be included more in the passing game going down the stretch. If the Jaguars can find a way to allow Fournette space in the rushing game, that can open up the passing option for Foles.

Defend Henry and Tannehill

For the Titans, their offense has played exceptionally well this season. Sitting at 5-5, Tennessee benches Marcus Mariota a few games back in placement for Ryan Tannehill. The coaching staff for the Titans assumed it was the right move. Mariota was having trouble remaining consistent under center. With the Titans at .500 on the season, their passing attack could be a dominant factor in this game. But, star running back Derrick Henry has been the talk of the town in Nashville lately. Henry has put up solid numbers out of the backfield. Going up against a beaten up Jaguars defense could provide an outbreak opportunity for the Titans.

The Jaguars desperately need a win this week. Falling to 4-7 would be a crushing blow to a team that has a plethora of talent at every position. It all starts with the play calling and the decisions coming from head coach Doug Marrone. He’s made some questionable calls late in games this season. However, Jacksonville needs to find a way to score early and often and remain on the field on offense. A win on Sunday could change the entire season for the Jaguars, but a loss could effectively end it

