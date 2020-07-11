Jaguars Rookie Laviska Shenault Shows Off Catching Ability at Local Training Facility



Earlier this week, Jacksonville Jaguars rookie wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. signed his contract with his newest team. Now, it appears he has quickly taken a liking to his new surroundings.

In a post from head trainer and owner of 6Points, a training facility in Jacksonville, Denny Thompson showed off a one-handed catch Shenault had caught against air while working out at the facility.

Shenault has posted various training videos from Boulder and Denver, CO. this offseason, making it clear the former Colorado Buffaloes star has been hard working at his craft ahead of his first rookie season.

Shenault was picked with the No. 42 overall selection in the second round of April's NFL Draft, making him the only offensive player the Jaguars drafted through the first three rounds. He will be expected to compete for a role at wide receiver behind DJ Chark early on, but it's clear the Jaguars have even bigger plans for the versatile playmaker thanks to his combination of size, strength and speed.

“I remember playing against him in 2018 and he was kind of banged up that game, which I was not upset about because he was the type of guy that every time he touched the ball you just got nervous because you knew he could break it, we had seen it on tape and at that point he was going to be in the talks for the Heisman until he got injured that year. He is a very special player,” Jagurd quarterback Gardner Minshew said following the draft. “I am excited for him. He is just the type of guy that you get the ball in his hands and good things tend to happen.”

In three seasons at Colorado, Shenault recorded 149 catches for 1,943 yards (13.0 average) and 10 touchdowns. He also added on 42 carries for 280 yards (6.7 average) and seven rushing touchdowns.