Reports: Law Enforcement Presence at Telvin Smith's Jacksonville Home

Jacksonville Sheriffs Office vehicles and law enforcement officers had an extensive presence at the Jacksonville home of former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith, according to multiple reports.

John Bachman of Action News Jax was the first to break the news of law enforcement at Smith's home.

As of now, there has been no update from the sheriff's office on the situation and how it pertains to the former Jaguars linebacker.

Smith was drafted by the Jaguars in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He played for the team for five seasons and signed a four-year contract extension in Oct. 2017 worth $45 million.

Smith has not played for Jacksonville in 2019 after announcing in May via his Instragram that he would be sitting out the season.

“It was said to me from a great coach, that in order for the man to be his best, he must get his world in order. At this time I must take time away from this game & get my world in order," Smith posted. "I must give this time back to myself, my family, & my health. I appreciate all the support I will & will not get. I just ask y’all respect my decision to not play football this season."

Smith is currently on the Jaguars' reserve/retired list.

Smith was last publicly seen in Jacksonville during a high school football game between Jacksonville schools William M. Raines High School and Trinity Christian Academy High School on Oct. 25, as reported by Marcel Robinson of Action News Jax.