Trevor Lawrence, Andre Cisco and Jaguars' Offense Lead Respective PFF and NFL Categories After Preseason

The Jacksonville Jaguars' offense, quarterback Trevor Lawrence and safety Andre Cisco all led respective categories and grades with the NFL and Pro Football Focus at the end of the preseason.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are hoping their rookie class can change the franchise. Nine guys were taken in the 2021 NFL Draft, as new Head Coach Urban Meyer and staff began assembling a team they felt could play with more poise and physicality.

The new look Jaguars struggled during the first two preseason games, falling to the Cleveland Browns then the New Orleans Saints. But there were flashes during both outings, a glimpse into what the young players could become. Then, on Sunday versus the Dallas Cowboys, the Jaguars—led primarily by the young guys—put it all together for a 34-14 win and their most efficient performance to date.

The performances were noted, with individual players and the offense both standing out amongst their peers.

Andre Cisco

The rookie safety out of Syracuse didn’t play the majority of the 2020 season, suffering a season ending injury ahead of the third game last year. As the ballhawk became more and more comfortable with the game again, he showed himself to be the big body safety for whom coaches were asking. As a result, he ended the season as the highest graded rookie safety according to Pro Football Focus.

The analytical grading site gave Cisco an 81.1 overall for his three preseason games. He gave up three receptions in six targets, according to PFF, but notched seven tackles, with no missed tackles. His tackling score in particular was on the upper spectrum each week.

“Andre [Cisco], before his injury, was probably the top safety in the country,” said defensive coordinator Joe Cullen in June. “I think he had 13 interceptions in about roughly two years, and he fits all the boxes in terms of the size, the speed, the athleticism. So, we’re really excited.”

Cisco, here tackling a Davion Davis, graded out as the best rookie safety. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Veteran Jarrod Wilson has watched Cisco grow in a short time, becoming someone the Jaguars can quickly count on this season.

“Oh man, really good talent. I really like him, just all—overall player. I think I like his personality and his approach, first off. [He’s] willing to learn, but also just [his] natural ability to play man coverage on tight ends, covering the deep half and also be physical enough to come down and hit someone in the run. So, I like to see a guy like that. He’s really good and he should be a promising player in this league.”

There is still a ways to go for Cisco, and it will take several weeks to work his way into a majority of snaps. But as PFF points out, he’s already ahead of the learning curve for his position.

Trevor Lawrence

The first two preseason games allowed for little to no rhythm for the Jags No. 1 overall pick. He was handcuffed in the first game, with a limited playbook. And under constant pressure versus the Saints. But against the Cowboys, Lawrence and the Jaguars moved with tempo, kept the sidelines open and the former Clemson Tiger went back to his college playbook and into his bag.

It resulted in the fourth best overall grade from a rookie in the third week of preseason games. Pro Football Focus graded Lawrence’s game at a 93 overall. As PFF went on to explain, “his average time to throw dipped from 3.02 to 2.18 seconds. In turn, Lawrence was only pressured on one of his 12 dropbacks. He earned an elite passing grade, and the Jaguars recorded an 83.3% successful pass play rate when he was leading the offense.”

Said Lawrence of his game, “It felt great out there. Obviously, I think we just executed out there a lot better than we did the past two games, so, it’s just great to see. A good feeling. A lot better feeling coming into the locker room today as opposed to this time last week. So, just one step in the right direction. Gotta keep getting better. Now they are going to count for real. So, just putting everything we have, getting ready for Houston. It builds a lot of confidence going into the season. It’s nice to finish the preseason with a game like that.”

Jaguars are preseason leaders in one category

Meyer and staff have mentioned several times now the desire to be balanced on offense. But through the first three preseason games, the Jags leaned heavy on the pass. Some of that in the Browns and Saints game was due to quarterbacks CJ Beathard and Jake Luton playing the second half versus fourth stringers and guys who didn’t make the team the following day. Still, the execution was there for the two back-ups quarterbacks. And against Dallas, Lawrence went 11-12, finishing with more touchdowns (two) than he did incompletions.

The result was an offense that led the NFL in several categories at the conclusion of the preseason. The Jags were second in the league in pass attempts (144) behind only Dallas, who played a fourth preseason game. But Meyer’s squad actually led the entire NFL in total completions through three games (99) and passing yards per game (328.3).

The latter average was greatly helped on Sunday when the Jags put up 451 total yards of offense.

“Today solved a lot of problems,” Meyer said on Sunday of the performance. “Last week we felt awful walking off the field, especially in the first half, but you feel good now. We’re going to enjoy a win and go home and get ready to play for one that counts in the win loss column.