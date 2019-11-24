Leonard Fournette 4th in Pro Bowl Votes for AFC Running Backs

Running back Leonard Fournette is on pace to have, by far, his most productive season as a Jacksonville Jaguar since being drafted fourth overall in 2017. Thanks to his strong performance in 2019, Fournette has done solid in Pro Bowl fan voting.

But the third-year pro still has some ground to make up to earn the first Pro Bowl nod of his career, as the team announced Sunday that he is fourth in votes earned for AFC running backs.

As of Wednesday, when the NFL announced the top vote earners at each position in both conferences, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb led AFC running backs in fan votes with 75,922.

Chubb has rushed for 1,011 yards on 201 carries (5.0 yards per carry) and six touchdowns in 10 games, while Fournette has rushed for 854 yards on 182 carries (4.7 yards per carry) and one touchdown in 10 games.

Fournette had a terrific middle of the season stretch but has cooled off in each of the last two games, totaling only 19 carries for 63 yards combined in losses to the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts. Jacksonville has gotten away from their running game in each of the past two weeks, and this has really hurt Fournette's production and perhaps his Pro Bowl chances.

Fournette will also need to find the end zone more over the final six games if he wants to earn a Pro Bowl designation, as only one touchdown through 10 games is a staggeringly low number.

Fan voting for the Pro Bowl will continue until Dec. 12, while coaches and players will be able to vote later in the season.

"Players for the game are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches," the NFL said Wednesday. "Each group’s vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players who will be selected to the Pro Bowl. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Friday, December 13."

Pro Bowl rosters will be announced on Dec. 17 on NFL Network.