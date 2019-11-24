Jaguar
Maven
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Leonard Fournette 4th in Pro Bowl Votes for AFC Running Backs

John Shipley

Running back Leonard Fournette is on pace to have, by far, his most productive season as a Jacksonville Jaguar since being drafted fourth overall in 2017. Thanks to his strong performance in 2019, Fournette has done solid in Pro Bowl fan voting.

But the third-year pro still has some ground to make up to earn the first Pro Bowl nod of his career, as the team announced Sunday that he is fourth in votes earned for AFC running backs.

As of Wednesday, when the NFL announced the top vote earners at each position in both conferences, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb led AFC running backs in fan votes with 75,922.

Chubb has rushed for 1,011 yards on 201 carries (5.0 yards per carry) and six touchdowns in 10 games, while Fournette has rushed for 854 yards on 182 carries (4.7 yards per carry) and one touchdown in 10 games.

Fournette had a terrific middle of the season stretch but has cooled off in each of the last two games, totaling only 19 carries for 63 yards combined in losses to the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts. Jacksonville has gotten away from their running game in each of the past two weeks, and this has really hurt Fournette's production and perhaps his Pro Bowl chances.

Fournette will also need to find the end zone more over the final six games if he wants to earn a Pro Bowl designation, as only one touchdown through 10 games is a staggeringly low number. 

Fan voting for the Pro Bowl will continue until Dec. 12, while coaches and players will be able to vote later in the season.

"Players for the game are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches," the NFL said Wednesday. "Each group’s vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players who will be selected to the Pro Bowl. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Friday, December 13."

Pro Bowl rosters will be announced on Dec. 17 on NFL Network. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jaguars vs. Titans: Week 12 Game Day Live Thread

John Shipley
19 0

All of the live updates and analysis from today's game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans, all gathered in one place.

Jaguars Collapse in Second Half Once Again, Lose 42-20 in Nashville

John Shipley
0

The Jaguars have now lost three consecutive games by 20+ points, with each loss coming to an AFC South rival. The 2019 season is over.

Ronnie Harrison Being Evaluated for a Concussion, Ruled Out

John Shipley
0

The Jaguars' starting strong safety left the game in the last few minutes of the first quarter.

Film Room: What Jacksonville Needs to Replicate on Offense From Week 3 to Beat Tennessee

Laurie Fitzpatrick
1 2

The Jaguars beat the Titans 20-7 in Week 3 behind a strong defense and a few big plays on offense. What things will Jacksonville need to replicate to get a victory in Nashville this Sunday?

JaguarMaven Week 12 Staff Predictions: Jaguars vs. Titans

JaguarMaven Staff
0

How does the JaguarMaven staff see Sunday's game playing out? We polled each staff member and got the answers.

Jaguars vs. Titans: How to Watch, Week 12 Odds and More

John Shipley
0

How you can watch and listen to the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. the Tennessee Titans in Week 12, and more.

Rookie Phenom Josh Allen Racking Up Pro Bowl Votes

John Shipley
1 0

The seventh overall pick has thus far been one of the top vote winners at his position in the entire AFC, good signs for his Pro Bowl chances

Tre Herndon Returning to His Nashville Roots, This Time as an NFL Starter

John Shipley
1 0

The former Vanderbilt standout will return to Nashville this weekend, only this time as an NFL starting cornerback.

Seth DeValve Ruled Out for Sunday, but Jaguars Are Healthy Otherwise

John Shipley
0

The fourth-year tight end is missing his second consecutive game, but the Jaguars have no other players on the injury report.

While Jaguars Struggle, DJ Chark is Emerging as a Star Receiver

John Shipley
1

The Jacksonville Jaguars sit at 4-6 and have a slim shot at the playoffs, but not all is bad, as the team looks to have finally found their No. 1 wideout in DJ Chark.