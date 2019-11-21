Jaguar
Maven
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Leonard Fournette Given Words of Encouragement From Hall of Fame Back After Colts Game

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette had never had less of an impact running the ball in a game than he did in Week 11 vs. the Colts. He carried the ball only eight times and rushed for 23 yards, both career lows. 

The rough week, both in terms of opportunity and performance, led him to speak to two people who helped lift his spirits, he revealed on Thursday; his father, Leonard Fournette Jr., and Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Marcus Allen.

"Yeah man, it is, but I got over it," Fournette said Thursday. "I mean, I had a long talk with the coaches but I mean the most talk I had was with my dad. He kind of put things in perspective for me."

"I also talked to Marcus Allen this week, so I think those guys put a lot of things in narrative for me."

Fournette said Allen just reminded him to stay focused. As Fournette would point out, Marcus Allen had to share a backfield with Bo Jackson as a part of the Los Angeles Raiders from 1987 through 1990. This even meant Allen had to play a little bit of fullback. 

"What he went to - his situation was harder than mine, you know what I mean, like he got to play fullback when Bo (Jackson) came in," Fournette said. "It kind of opened my eyes, you know. Whenever you are going through something, most people are going through worse. So I kind of brushed it off when I heard his narrative, his story."

Fournette said he has known Allen since even before his days at LSU, and he and the former all-time great running back have remained in contact ever since, giving Fournette someone to speak to who has seen and done it all.

"My sophomore year I went to USC; in high school I went to USC for a visit," Fournette said. "I met him there, and we just stayed in touch ever since."

As for his father, Fournette turns to him frequently his words unequivocally mean a lot to the Jaguars' third-year running back thanks to their close relationship. 

"He's always been there for me, so his words mean more than anybody else's words, to be honest."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

While Jaguars Struggle, DJ Chark is Emerging as a Star Receiver

John Shipley
1

The Jacksonville Jaguars sit at 4-6 and have a slim shot at the playoffs, but not all is bad, as the team looks to have finally found their No. 1 wideout in DJ Chark.

No Jaguars Currently Leading Conference in Pro Bowl Voting

John Shipley
0

The NFL announced some of the players leading in Pro Bowl voting so far, but no Jacksonville Jaguars appear on the list.

Quincy Williams’ Role Set to Expand After Time Out of Lineup

John Shipley
0

The rookie linebacker hasn't started a game since Week 5, but he should get more playing time this weekend against the Tennessee Titans.

Todd Wash Shoots Down Any Myles Jack Role Changes: ‘He Is Our Mike Linebacker’

John Shipley
0

The embattled Jaguars middle linebacker is going to continue to play in his typical role moving forward, at least not in Todd Wash's scheme.

Run Defense Issues Fall on More than Just Jacksonville's Linebackers

John Shipley
0

When the run defense is as poor as Jacksonville's has been over the first 10 games of the season, the blame should fall on more than just one unit.

The JaguarMaven Podcast, EP. 3: What Happened in Indianapolis in Week 11?

John Shipley
2 0

The third episode of The JaguarMaven Podcast covers the Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 11 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, previews this Sunday's game, and more.

Doug Marrone Says He Didn’t Consider Coaching Staff Changes After Colts Loss

John Shipley
0

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone was asked about potential changes to his coaching staff on Monday following the team's second consecutive division loss.

Which Jaguars Need to Elevate Their Game Over Final Six Weeks?

John Shipley
0

With only six weeks remaining in the 2019 season, Jacksonville has found its season on the brink and needs to go on a run to make the playoffs a possibility. Which Jaguars will need to perform better to make that happen?

What Future Moves Could Jacksonville Make to Fix Its Run Defense?

John Shipley
4 0

The Jacksonville Jaguars have to live with the decisions they made on defense for the 2019 season, but could any future moves help the struggling unit?

Nick Foles: 'We are trying to figure out how to win as a team'

John Shipley
0

The Jacksonville Jaguars veteran quarterback knows his team is in a bad place right now, but he sees it as part of the process to become a winning team.