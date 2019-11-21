Leonard Fournette Given Words of Encouragement From Hall of Fame Back After Colts Game

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette had never had less of an impact running the ball in a game than he did in Week 11 vs. the Colts. He carried the ball only eight times and rushed for 23 yards, both career lows.

The rough week, both in terms of opportunity and performance, led him to speak to two people who helped lift his spirits, he revealed on Thursday; his father, Leonard Fournette Jr., and Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Marcus Allen.

"Yeah man, it is, but I got over it," Fournette said Thursday. "I mean, I had a long talk with the coaches but I mean the most talk I had was with my dad. He kind of put things in perspective for me."

"I also talked to Marcus Allen this week, so I think those guys put a lot of things in narrative for me."

Fournette said Allen just reminded him to stay focused. As Fournette would point out, Marcus Allen had to share a backfield with Bo Jackson as a part of the Los Angeles Raiders from 1987 through 1990. This even meant Allen had to play a little bit of fullback.

"What he went to - his situation was harder than mine, you know what I mean, like he got to play fullback when Bo (Jackson) came in," Fournette said. "It kind of opened my eyes, you know. Whenever you are going through something, most people are going through worse. So I kind of brushed it off when I heard his narrative, his story."

Fournette said he has known Allen since even before his days at LSU, and he and the former all-time great running back have remained in contact ever since, giving Fournette someone to speak to who has seen and done it all.

"My sophomore year I went to USC; in high school I went to USC for a visit," Fournette said. "I met him there, and we just stayed in touch ever since."

As for his father, Fournette turns to him frequently his words unequivocally mean a lot to the Jaguars' third-year running back thanks to their close relationship.

"He's always been there for me, so his words mean more than anybody else's words, to be honest."