Jaguars Place Logan Cooke on IR, Add 3 More Players to COVID-19 List

The Jacksonville Jaguars continued the massive reshuffling of their active roster on Tuesday afternoon, losing a key player to injured reserve and placing three more players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Jaguars officially placed punter Logan Cooke on injured reserve Tuesday, ending the fourth-year punter's season with two games to go after he injured his knee in Week 16. To compensate for the loss of Cooke, the Jaguars have signed second-year punter and former Carolina Panther Joseph Charlton to the practice squad.

"Logan Cooke, he injured his right knee during the game a little bit. [It’s] not a major injury, but he could miss a little bit of time, so we will not have him," Jaguars interim head coach Darrell Bevell said on Monday.

Charlton originally signed with Carolina as a rookie free agent in 2020 and played in 21 games for the Panthers in the last two seasons. He has punted 66 times for 2,903 yards for a 44.0 gross punting average and 39.2 net punting average.

The Jaguars also placed three more players from the active roster to the Reserve/COVID-19 list: tight end Jacob Hollister, defensive lineman Jay Tufele and linebacker Damien Wilson. This brings the Jaguars' total number of players on the COVID-19 list to 19.

The Reserve/COVID-19 list is a reserve category created by the NFL for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. In addition to these 16 players, the Jaguars have also placed Jared Hocker on the practice squad/COVID-19 list.

The following players were added to the Jaguars' COVID-19 list on Monday: tight end Dan Arnold, tight end Luke Farrell, tight end Chris Manhertz, defensive end/outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson, defensive end/outside linebacker Jihad Ward, defensive end/outside linebacker Lerentee McCray, defensive lineman Malcom Brown, defensive lineman DaVon Hamilton, center Brandon Linder, and left guard Andrew Norwell.

These players join the six others already on the Jaguars' COVID-19 list: running back Travis Etienne (placed on list on Dec. 22), defensive end/outside linebacker Josh Allen (Dec. 24), right guard Ben Bartch (Dec. 24), wide receiver Laviska Shenault (Dec. 24), defensive end/outside linebacker Jordan Smith (Dec. 25), and linebacker Myles Jack (Dec. 26).

In addition, the Jaguars also signed defensive back Brandon Rusnak from their own practice squad to the active roster, while signing tight end Kahale Warring to the active roster from Buffalo's practice squad and defensive end/outside linebacker Hercules Mata’afa to the practice squad.