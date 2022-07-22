Skip to main content

Madden Releases 2023 Ratings for Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence, Other Second-Year QBs

Where does Trevor Lawrence rank among the other second-year quarterbacks in the newest Madden game?

The Madden NFL 2023 ratings are slowly pouring out, giving fans a chance to examine and debate what the game got right -- and what it got wrong -- with their favorite teams.

With EA Sports releasing new position groups ratings before the launch date of the game, we get a chance to examine how teams will stack up on the NFL's premier video game ahead of its release.

Next up: the quarterbacks, which are obviously highlighted by 2021 No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence. 

Lawrence received a 76 overall from Madden this year, two points lower than the 78 overall he had in the 2022 edition of the game. Among second-year quarterbacks, only Mac Jones (78) has a higher overall than Lawrence, who is tied with Jameis Winston for the 20th-highest rating among quarterbacks.

Lawrence will have a higher overall than other starting quarterbacks such as Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts, Carson Wentz, Jared Goff, Marcus Mariota, Daniel Jones, and Mitchell Trubisky. Quarterbacks who are just above Lawrence include Mac Jones, Jimmy Garoppolo, Baker Mayfield, Matt Ryan, and Kirk Cousins. 

Starting all 17 games in Jacksonville's 3-14 campaign last year, Lawrence completed 59.6% of his passes for 3,641 yards (6.0 yards per attempt) for 12 touchdowns and 17 interceptions, which included a lengthy period where Lawrence didn't throw a touchdown pass.

Among last year's rookie passers, Lawrence finished No. 3 in completion %, No. 2 in passing yards, No. 3 in touchdowns, No. 1 in interceptions, No. 6 in touchdown %, No. 5 in quarterback rating, No. 1 in sack %, No. 6 in yards per attempt, and No. 6 in adjusted yards per attempt.

“It’s a lot to put on a first-year, first-time rookie quarterback. There’s a lot that goes into it. It’s, you’re representing the organization, you’re leading the football team, you’re standing in front of the media every day and every week," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said about Lawrence after OTAs.

"It’s tough and then to go through what he went through and how he kind of came through it and stood tall and really took a lot of bullets and really did a great job, did a great job of handling all that. I think that’s just going to make him that much more special as we go, the fact that he’s been able to handle that early on in his career. You don’t see that very often in the league. I know sometimes teams go through some tough stretches and all that, but this was a little bit different. I do think he’s going to be better for it and I do think we’ve already seen that this spring.”

