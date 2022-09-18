Matt Ryan on Jaguars' After Jacksonville's 24-0 Victory: 'I Think They're Improved'

So far, the Jacksonville Jaguars have faced two quarterbacks in 2022 that they faced in 2021.

Count Matt Ryan as impressed by what he has seen.

"I think they're improved. Obviously, scheme is different. Different coordinator. A handful of different players," Ryan said after the game.

"I do think they're an improved unit. Certainly played with confidence today. I give them credit. They played well."

The Jaguars were dominant on defense (and offense) during Sunday's 24-0 win over Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts. They sent waves of pass-rushers after Ryan, sacking him five times (two by Josh Allen, one by Arden Key, one by Adam Gotsis, and one by Roy Robertson-Harris).

When he wasn't getting sacked, he was running for his life, frequently being chased down by No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker, who recorded a pair of quarterback hits and helped force an interception on the opening drive.

A year ago, Ryan faced a lifeless and toothless Jaguars' defense during a 21-14 win over Urban Meyer's squad. This time around, Ryan was picking turf out of his helmet on seemingly every other drop back, ending the day with three interceptions and a fumble the Colts recovered. After compiling 65.2% of his passes vs. the Jaguars a year ago, he completed just 53.3% on Sunday.

"This week we didn't play well. So, one of the things I said to the guys in there -- and it doesn't make anybody feel any better, but I think I've been around long enough to know that as pathetic as that was today, where that is and where we need to be, the distance is not that far," Colts head coach Frank Reich said after the game when asked about the offensive line issues against Jacksonville's front.

"It's not that far because we've got the guys, the players, and coaches to do it. I know that doesn't play in the outside world, and I'm fine with that. We'll take our medicine. I'll take my medicine, and we'll just keep doing what we do."