JaguarReport
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Meet Jacksonville's Newest Resident, Tyler Eifert

KassidyHill

It doesn’t seem that long ago that Tyler Eifert was being drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft. But when the free agent signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars this past March, the eighth-year tight end pulled up the roster for his new team and realized something very quickly.

“When I first got in the league and I looked up and saw people going into their seventh or eighth year, I looked at them like they were super old and never imagined actually being in that spot but time flies.

“When I signed [with Jacksonville] there wasn’t anyone that was going into their ninth year. There’s a couple of guys going into their eighth year which would make me among the oldest on the team. So kinda figured that out and I’ll take on that role.”

Since March, the Jags have also signed defensive tackle Al Woods who is entering his 11th year, making him the oldest on the team. But behind Woods, Eifert does join five others beginning their eighth season in the league. The only tight end since 2013 with more than 20 touchdowns (24) in less than 60 games has experience with Jaguars offensive coordinator Jay Gruden since the coach was Eifert’s OC his first year with the Bengals. That coupled with his veteran status (James O’Shaughnessy is going into his sixth year) means he’s going to be counted on to lead a young room.

"You learn a lot over the years and for me being familiar with this offense and understanding I’ve gone through all of the installs once a long time ago. So some of the nuances and how it’s taught, I kinda understand and then just a lot of the things I’ve learned over the years, I look forward to passing on to some of the younger guys and just helping them out.”

To this point, Eifert hasn’t been able to meet most of his teammates as they remained quarantined during COVID-19. Virtual team meetings, position group calls, and lots of mental reps through the playbook have had to suffice. Eifert credits quarterback Gardner Minshew II—going into his second year—for taking charge of the unusual offseason and preparing his team.

“He’s taking charge already. We’re doing some group stuff and trying to learn the offense. I haven’t watched a lot of tape on him but obviously I saw last year with the Mania going on. He seems like a guy that the offense wants to rally behind.

“He seems like he’s a, kinda a fearless leader and you need that when you’re on the field and the bullets are flying and things are going your way. You need that type of guy that’s gonna take charge of the huddle and be like ‘we got this’ and so yea, I think it’ll be fun to see he’s growth from year one to year two and excited to get to work with him."

USATSI_13799074

He has however been able to become familiar with his new home. On lockdown with his family in Delray Beach, Eifert, his brother and his father drove the four hours to Jacksonville for his physical. Then in one of the more unceremonious monumental moments, Tyler Eifert signed a contract for his new team with absolutely no fanfare.

“I had went to a Fed Ex, printed it out, signed it and sent it back. So it was pretty painless.”

Before heading back though, there was one other thing he had to do to be introduced to his new hometown. After years of playing TPC on Tiger Woods golf video game, he wanted to play it in person.

It was pretty cool to see that monstrous clubhouse and actually play some of the holes.”

When he got to the 17th hole, it became real.

“My adrenaline was racing, they still had the grandstands up, it was pretty cool.”

And then, “I hit it in the water over the green.”

There’s still much more for Eifert to learn about his new team and his new home. It’ll be a strange transition after being with one team for seven years. But if anything, that history will motivate him to establish the same bond in Jacksonville even quicker. 

"When you’re with a team for that long you know every single person that works in the building from the equipment staff to the training staff to the people that work in the kitchen so along with all the players and the relationships that you build, so it’ll definitely be different and I’m excited to meet a lot of the people in the building and my teammates." 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Presence of OC Jay Gruden Was a ‘Big Factor’ in Tyler Eifert Signing With Jaguars

After spending his rookie year in Jay Gruden's offensive scheme, Tyler Eifert is returning to Gruden's offense in Jacksonville.

John Shipley

Film Room: 5 Plays Which Demonstrate What Rodney Gunter Brings to Jaguars

With former Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Rodney Gunter now set to play a big role in the Jaguars' new-look defense, what exactly will he be bringing to the table?

John Shipley

The 5 Most Intriguing Games on the Jaguars' Regular Season Schedule

Which regular season games on the Jaguars' roster are the most interesting on the surface?

John Shipley

How a Winding Road at Quarterback Since 2011 Has Led the Jaguars to Today

Since 2011, the Jaguars have had one of the worst records in the NFL in large part because of a number of mistakes at the QB position. From Blaine Gabbert to Chad Henne to Blake Bortles to Nick Foles, a look at where the Jaguars went wrong at QB.

John Shipley

Should the Jaguars Have Interest in Adding Larry Warford to the Offensive Line?

With the three-time Pro Bowler now a free agent, should the Jaguars capitalize and attempt to pursue him to upgrade their offensive line?

John Shipley

by

Older Fan

The State of the Jacksonville Jaguars Defensive End Room

One man does not make a team. But one man will determine the look of the Jacksonville Jaguars DE room this fall. The state of Yannick Ngakoue will shape the entire state of the room for his teammates.

KassidyHill

by

John Shipley

Report: NFL Virtual Offseasons To Extend Through End of May

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, look for virtual offseasons to continue throughout the league until, at least, through the end of the month.

John Shipley

Former Jaguars DL Calais Campbell Named to PFF's All-Decade Top 101

Former Jaguars defensive lineman Calais Campbell has been recognized by Pro Football Focus as one of the top players of the 2010s.

John Shipley

Jaguars Safety J.R. Reed Aims to Prove His Mettle in NFL Following College Success

A Jim Thorpe Award finalist in 2019, J.R. Reed was a surprising undrafted free agent. Now, he aims to carve out a role with the Jaguars as a rookie with a chip on his shoulder.

John Shipley

The State of the Jacksonville Jaguars Corner Room

With their 12 picks in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars invested capital in the future of the corner position. It gives them plug and play options for the coming season.

KassidyHill

by

John Shipley