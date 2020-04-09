New Jaguars Defender Cassius Marsh Eager to Follow in Father’s Footsteps in Jacksonville

New Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end and outside linebacker Cassius Marsh is set to embark on his own journey in Jacksonville as the veteran defender gears up for his first season with the Jaguars, but it was 25 years ago that the Marsh family first made an imprint on the franchise.

Marsh is the son of one of the members of not only the first Jaguars' team in the organization's history, but also a member of the first draft class in Jaguars' history. Marsh's father, Curtis Marsh Sr., was a seventh-round selection out of Utah in 1995, making him the first-ever seventh-round selection in the history of the franchise.

Marsh told Jaguars.com team reporter Ashlyn Sullivan this week that he is eager to follow in his father's footsteps and make his own mark for the Jaguars, who he signed with as a free agent this season after spending six seasons with various teams throughout the league following becoming a fourth-round draft pick in 2014.

Curtis Marsh Sr., played for the team for two seasons, catching seven passes for 127 yards in his rookie season. Now, a generation later, Marsh Sr., will be able to see his son Cassius make his own impact in Jacksonville.

"He was pretty pumped, man," Marsh told Sullivan. "I know this is where his dream came true, in Jacksonville, being able to be in the league. I am pretty sure he was on the first team ever out there, which is pretty crazy.

"He is excited. I am sure he will come out for a game."

Marsh's father isn't the only one in the family with ties to Jacksonville and Duval however. Instead, the connection to the community goes further down his family tree, with one of Marsh's brother being yet another Marsh whose life has been impacted by Jacksonville.

"My little brother is actually from out in Jacksonville and grew up out there, so definitely some family ties to the organization," Marsh told Sullivan.

Marsh will be relied upon by the Jaguars as depth at defensive end and strongside linebacker, two roles he has played for similar defenses in the past, such as the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers. While Marsh's father caught passes and ran routes for the Jaguars 25 years ago, the newest Marsh in Jacksonville will be tasked with disrupting offensive lines and proving versatility to the team's front seven.

"Cassius has demonstrated versatility and athleticism throughout his NFL career, and we're looking forward to what he can bring to our football team," head coach Doug Marrone said when the team agreed to terms with Marsh in March. "His ability to stop the run, play in coverage and get after the quarterback will add valuable flexibility to our defense."

Marsh will play a considerably different role for the Jaguars than the one his father played on the inaugural team, but his presence still marks another event in the long line of the Marsh's family and its place in Jacksonville. Like father, like son.