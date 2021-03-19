New Jaguars' DL Roy Robertson-Harris Models His Game After a Familiar Face

Roy Robertson-Harris was pursued by a number of teams this offseason, but his ultimate decision landed him in Jacksonville -- somewhere he didn't need to hear a sales pitch on.

If Roy Robertson-Harris is anything else like the last gargantuan pass-rushing defensive tackle the Jacksonville Jaguars signed away from an NFC squad, then it is safe to say nobody at TIAA Bank Field would be disappointed.

After all, the last time they did so was when they signed arguably the best free agent in franchise history in Calais Campbell. And as coincidence would have it, Campbell is a player that Robertson-Harris has long looked up to and modeled his game after -- something that is sure to excite Jaguars supporters.

“I like watching guys like Calais being that he’s a taller defensive end and obviously he was here in Jacksonville, so it’s kind of funny," Robertson-Harris told local media on Thursday.

"But he’s a taller body, so just to watch him be able to do the things he does at such height, I try to model myself after him, being an inside guy and moving in and out. So, I’d say Calais Campbell.”

Campbell is one of the biggest fan-favorites the Jaguars have ever had, even if it was just for three short seasons that were closer to the end of his career than the beginning. In his three seasons, he gave the Jaguars three Pro Bowl trips, one first-team All-Pro season, 44 tackles for loss, and 31.5 sacks.

Now, the Jaguars are hoping Robertson-Harris can follow in his footsteps as a disruptive, athletic defensive lineman with intimidating size.

The difference between the two is obvious; Campbell was a 31-year-old, 10-year veteran with 56.5 career sacks when he signed with the Jaguars ... and he also happens to be three inches taller than Robertson-Harris. Meanwhile, Robertson-Harris will be 28 years old in Week 1 and has 7.5 career sacks after four accrued seasons with the Chicago Bears.

But the similarities are also there. Like Campbell, Robertson-Harris is a rare specimen for the position who is capable of playing up and down the defensive line. There are not many players with his blend of size, explosion, quickness, and power, just as there are not many players like Campbell, who can impact both the running and passing games.

“I like both. To be able to stop a good running back and to be able to sack a good quarterback, that’s always great. I don’t feel like I’m one-dimensional," Robertson-Harris said on Thursday.

"I feel like I can do both, so being able to do both is a plus.”

After 7.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss, and 30 quarterback hits in 52 games as a rotational lineman with the Bears, Robertson-Harris is now set to be leaned upon heavily in Jacksonville. He will be a key piece to the new-look defensive line, with his three-year deal indicating the Jaguars see him as a starter from day one.

The Jaguars were sold on his talent after seeing him flash the potential to be an every-down impact defender as a Bear. Now, Robertson-Harris hopes to show them he can be just that, exactly like Campbell was.

"I mean it means everything the fact that they’re willing to take a chance on myself. Being an undrafted guy, I’ve worked so hard. But the fact that Jacksonville’s willing to do this and bring me in, I’m willing to put everything on the line to make sure that I do what I can to make sure we can win, whatever I can to do to help this team," he said.