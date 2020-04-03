JaguarReport
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

New Offensive Hires Give Jaguars Different Forms of Veteran Presences for Gardner Minshew

John Shipley

Not many teams have a quarterback room with as much youth, and as little experience, like the one the Jacksonville Jaguars currently boast, but the team's leader isn't overly concerned. 

Following a trade that sent veteran quarterback Nick Foles to the Chicago Bears for a 2020 fourth-round selection, the only two quarterbacks on the roster are 23-year-old Gardner Minshew II, who has started 12 NFL games, and 25-year-old Josh Dobbs, who has started zero games and only thrown 12 regular season passes in his career.

While other veteran options remain on the trade block and in free agency with Jameis Winston, Cam Newton, and Andy Dalton, there is a real chance the Jaguars enter the 2020 season with Minshew and Dobbs as their starter and backup, which would make for the least experienced Jaguars' quarterback room in years. 

Does this mean the Jaguars are missing out on a valuable component to the roster in form of a veteran presence for Minshew and Dobbs? In a way, yes, as head coach Doug Marrone, a former player himself, noted this week how important the presence of a teammate can be. 

"I think that’s always good when you can have that person, that right guy that can go in there and win for you, that can help another player along," Marrone said. "It’s kind of the situation where I talked before when I was talking about Tyler Eifert, who’s going to come in here and what a great opportunity for Josh (Oliver) to be around him and for our team to learn from someone."

Will the Jaguars suffer from the lack of veteran experience at quarterback? It remains to be seen, but Marrone didn't disagree that it is at least a fair point to bring up with how the Jaguars' roster is currently constructed. 

"In my experience as a player, you learn a lot from the coaches, but when I look back at my career and how I coached the position when I was a position coach, I learned a lot from other guys there," Marrone said. "I’ve been around a lot of really good football players. It’s a point well-taken."

If the Jaguars don't add a veteran quarterback like Newton or Dalton to the roster, how can they make up for the loss of experience? One way could be through the guidance of new offensive coordinator Jay Gruden and new quarterbacks coach Ben McAdoo.

Gruden has a long history of working with young quarterbacks thanks to his time spent with Andy Dalton and Kirk Cousins, while he is a former quarterback himself. Meanwhile, McAdoo has spent time serving as Aaron Rodgers' and Eli Manning's position coach in the past, giving him a wealth of knowledge in terms of how veteran passers should conduct themselves on and off the field.

"I think if you don’t have that, then where are you going to make up for it? The position coach has to make up for that. The coordinator has to make up for that," Marrone said. "It has to have that type of relationship that you can calm him down or pick him up when he needs to be and things of that nature. As far as Gardner and Josh, as far as how they are, as far as their work ethic and how they study, no issues with that. There’s nothing from that standpoint. It would be something like I said before: hey, look, when I was younger, this got me. That type of experience. But we’re relying on Jay and (Quarterbacks Coach) Ben (McAdoo) to be able to talk to our quarterbacks in that way if they wanted to have a veteran quarterback in that position.”

Jacksonville could still make a move to add a veteran quarterback before the 2020 season begins but if they don't, they will need Gruden and McAdoo to be in lockstep with Minshew and aid his development every step of the way. 

Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach are already two of the most important positions on each coaching staff, but this is especially true for a Jaguars' roster that is lacking in experience in the quarterback room.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What Kind of Offensive Weapons Do the Jaguars Still Need? Doug Marrone Weighs In

With this month's draft quickly approaching, the Jaguars look primed to add a number of offensive weapons to their roster.

John Shipley

Seven-Round Jaguars Mock 5.0: Final Mock Before Draft Week

In our final mock draft before the week of the draft, we outline how we would attack the Jaguars' 12 picks in this month's draft.

John Shipley

Jaguars Have Smallest 2020 QB Cap Hits in NFL Before Draft

No team is spending less money on their quarterback room presently than the Jacksonville Jaguars are.

John Shipley

Mock Draft Roundup: MMQB Projects Two First Round SEC Defenders to Jaguars

The Monday Morning Quarterback presented an interest scenario for the Jaguars in their latest mock, including a trade in the first round.

John Shipley

by

Zach Goodall

Former Jaguars LT Tony Boselli Details His Experience From Contracting COVID-19

The Jaguars legend spent multiple days in the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, but the former left tackle has now returned home.

John Shipley

Why a Clean Bill of Health for Tua Tagovailoa Would Be Good News for the Jaguars

Tua Tagovailoa's health will be a key storyline in the 2020 NFL Draft, and one that will impact the Jaguars in a big way.

John Shipley

Jaguars, Rest of NFL Adjusting to Changed Pre-Draft Process and Need for 'Information Pipeline'

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the pre-draft process for all 32 NFL teams has been largely turned upside down, leading to a period of adjustment.

John Shipley

Doug Marrone Excited to See What Tyler Eifert Brings to Jaguars on and off the Field

From mentoring Josh Oliver to providing a new element to the Jaguars' frequently stagnant offense, Doug Marrone is excited to see what value Tyler Eifert will bring in 2020.

John Shipley

2020 NFL Draft: Could Henry Ruggs III Unlock a New Element for the Jaguars' Offense?

Is Henry Ruggs' speed enticing enough to make him a potential target for the Jaguars in April's first round?

John Shipley

Jaguars Eager to See Growth From Gardner Minshew: ‘I Think Obviously We Want to See a Big Jump'

The Jaguars' 2020 season will hinge on the right arm of Gardner Minshew II, and the team's brass is hoping to see him take a step in his development.

John Shipley