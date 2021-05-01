NFL Draft: Jacksonville Jaguars Select Ohio State TE Luke Farrell at No. 145

Urban Meyer has picked his first Buckeye, taking Ohio State tight end Luke Farrell with the No. 145 overall pick.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have made their first draft selection at tight end, coming several rounds after many projected they would.

After days of fans pushing for the Jaguars to finally address a shoddy tight end depth chart, the Jaguars drafted Ohio State tight end Luke Farrell at No. 145 overall, the first pick of the fifth round.

It is far from surprising to see Farrell land with the Jaguars considering head coach Urban Meyer's connection to the Ohio State program. Farrell is the first Buckeyes player that Meyer and the Jaguars have drafted, but it had long been presumed the Jaguars would target players with familiarity with Meyer.

Ferrell was recruited by Meyer's Buckeyes program in 2016 when he was a four-star recruit and the No. 7 overall tight end recruit. Farrell redshirted in 2016 and caught just two passes for 19 yards in eight games as a redshirt freshman in 2017.

Farrell had his best season in Meyer's final year with the Buckeyes, catching 20 passes for 205 yards and one touchdown in 2018. He caught 12 passes for 156 yards and three touchdowns over the last two seasons.

Farrell will be joining a Jaguars' tight end room that contains Chris Manhertz, James O'Shaughnessy, Tyler Davis, and Ben Ellefson. Farrell projects best as a blocking tight end who can run short, possession routes, giving the Jaguars depth at the Y tight end position behind Manhertz.

The Jaguars' next selection will be at No. 209 overall in the sixth round. Their previous picks are as follows.

No. 1, Round 1: Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence

No. 25, Round 1: Clemson RB Travis Etienne

No. 33, Round 2: Georgia CB Tyson Campbell

No. 45, Round 2: Stanford OL Walker Little

No. 65, Round 3: Syracuse S Andre Cisco

No. 106, Round 4: USC DT Jay Tufele

No. 121, Round 4: UAB EDGE Jordan Smith

No. 145, Round 5: Ohio State TE Luke Farrell