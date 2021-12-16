Week 15 Power Rankings: Where Do Jaguars Stand Ahead of Matchup vs. Texans?

With the Jacksonville Jaguars coming off a loss against the Tennessee Titans, where do they stand compared to the rest of the NFL?

And after losing 11 of their last 12, where do the Houston Texans stand heading into this week's matchup against the Jags?

Here's a look at our weekly NFL power rankings:

32. Houston Texans (-2)

The Texans turned a close game to a blowout real quick.

31. Detroit Lions (-1)

The Lions had a ton of momentum coming and then it crashed in Denver this weekend.

30. Jacksonville Jaguars (+1)

The Jaguars move up one spot after firing Urban Meyer.

29. New York Jets (-)

The Jets face the red-hot Dolphins this week, and could possibly kill their playoff hopes with an upset win.

28. Chicago Bears (-)

How did the Bears get two national TV games in a row? Last week against the Packers and this week versus the Vikings.

27. New York Giants (-)

Mike Glennon is still the starting quarterback, so that's all you need to know about how the Giants are right now.

26. Carolina Panthers (-2)

The Panthers' season is on life alert. They need a win against the Bills this weekend to keep their season alive.

25. Seattle Seahawks (+1)

The Seahawks saved their season last week by beating the Texans, but a tougher test comes this week against the COVID-ravaged Rams.

24. Atlanta Falcons (+1)

At 6-7, the Falcons have a legitimate path to the playoffs, but it requires them to win on the road against the Bills in Week 17 or this weekend against the 49ers.

23. New Orleans Saints (-)

The Saints also have a path to the postseason, but playing the Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football on the road will be a daunting task.

22. Las Vegas Raiders (-4)

The Raiders' loss Sunday felt like one that they probably won't recover from. But, they still sit just one game back of the seventh seed in the AFC.

21. Denver Broncos (+1)

The Broncos are riding on a lot of momentum, and they face their biggest game of the season against the Bengals Sunday at home.

20. Philadelphia Eagles (-)

The Eagles, fresh off their bye, draw the Washington Football Team Sunday, who have dealt with more COVID issues this week than any team in the league.

19. Miami Dolphins (-)

The Dolphins are also dealing with several players out, but their five-game win streak is on the line against the Jets at home.

18. Pittsburgh Steelers (-1)

The Steelers' loss to the Vikings felt like a demoralizing one, but there's something in the back of my head that tells me that they aren't done quite yet.

17. Minnesota Vikings (+4)

The Vikes nearly fumbled their season against the Steelers, but came up with a big win that keeps them on track in the NFC Wild Card race.

16. Washington Football Team (-)

Washington's winning streak ended at the hands of the Cowboys, and their divisional tour continues this weekend with the Eagles on deck.

15. Cincinnati Bengals (-3)

Losing to the Niners at home was a tough blow, but the team still holds one of the three Wild Card spots going into this weekend.

14. San Francisco 49ers (+1)

On the flip side, the win put the Niners in a better position to secure a Wild Card spot, and they can inch closer this weekend at home against the Falcons.

13. Indianapolis Colts (-)

The Colts control their own playoff destiny, but the Patriots are looking to come to town and ruin it.

12. Cleveland Browns (+2)

It's Nick Mullens season in Cleveland with Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum out with COVID. Expect 40 carries from Nick Chubb this weekend.

11. Baltimore Ravens (-2)

With Lamar Jackson looking funny in the light, the Ravens' grasp on their division isn't as tight as it has been all season.

10. Buffalo Bills (-)

The Bills have been slipping, but the talent they have still makes them a Top 10 team in the league. I'm expecting a big game out of them against the Panthers this weekend.

9. Los Angeles Chargers (+2)

The Chargers can really make believers out of America with a strong performance tonight against the Chiefs.

8. Tennessee Titans (-)

The Titans blanked the Jags this weekend, but will their strong defense continue against the Steelers?

7. Dallas Cowboys (-1)

Despite winning, the Cowboys drop a spot because of their inability to score in the second half Sunday.

6. Los Angeles Rams (+1)

The Rams made a statement Monday night coming into Arizona and beating the Cardinals. If the Rams can keep this going, they could be the team nobody wants to face in the playoffs.

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-)

The Bucs are another scary team nobody should want to face in the playoffs, and they proved why Sunday against the Bills.

4. New England Patriots (-)

The Pats are still one of the scariest teams in the league, and Saturday night against the Colts will prove why.

3. Arizona Cardinals (-2)

The Cardinals fell to the Rams Monday night, and the one thing that worries me about them is Kyler Murray's inexperience. It showed against the Rams, and it could be a problem come January.

2. Green Bay Packers (-)

The Packers took care of business against the Bears Sunday and we're trying to figure out what's going to trip them up this season. But the more we think, the less flaws we find.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (+2)

After a 39-point win Sunday, the Chiefs are back on top where they expected. Tonight, they'll be challenged for the top spot against the Chargers.