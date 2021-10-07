Week 5 Power Rankings: Where Do Jaguars Stand After 0-4 Start?

As the Jacksonville Jaguars take the field this weekend to snap their 19-game losing streak, will they be able to shake off the negativity from last week's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals?

This weekend, they'll have that chance against the 2-2 Tennessee Titans, who lost to last week's 32nd-placed team, the New York Jets.

Here's a look at our weekly NFL power rankings:

32. Jacksonville Jaguars (-1)

After a brief trip at #31, the Jaguars slipped back to the bottom of the cellar following their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. And head coach Urban Meyer's antics aren't helping in this situation either.

31. Detroit Lions (-2)

As the other winless team in the league, the Lions have shown four uninspiring performances and have hovered around this spot for a while, but #31 is the lowest point yet.

30. Houston Texans (-)

Their lone win against the Jaguars is the only reason they aren't at the bottom. How did the Jags lose to this team?

29. New York Jets (+3)

The only way to go was up for Zach Wilson and the Jets, and a win at home against the Tennessee Titans helps vault them three spots on this week's list.

28. Atlanta Falcons (-2)

The Falcons had a good chance to move to .500 this week, but the team blew another second-half lead that feeds into those who believe Atlanta is simply cursed.

27. Philadelphia Eagles (-)

They gave a good effort this week against the Chiefs, but the Eagles have proven they are still a few years away from becoming contenders again.

26. New York Giants (+2)

A big come-from-behind victory against the New Orleans Saints saved their season if it was still worth saving. At 1-3, it still looks bleak though.

25. New England Patriots (-2)

This team is 1-3, but they could easily be 3-1. Two losses by less than a field goal are killers to teams that have playoff aspirations. The Pats are competitive enough to play in the postseason, but the margin for error is thinning.

24. Chicago Bears (+1)

Justin Fields bounced back after a cruddy Week 3 showing, and is officially the guy in Chicago moving forward. Things are looking up in the Windy City.

23. Miami Dolphins (-4)

Falling at home to a winless Colts team doesn't help out at all, further placing the 'Fins behind the 8-ball and making it even more difficult for them to salvage something out of this season.

22. Indianapolis Colts (+2)

The Colts won their first game of the year on Sunday and now find themselves just one game back from leading their division, the disappointing AFC South.

21. Minnesota Vikings (-1)

The Vikings were one of the best offenses through three weeks, but managed just one touchdown in a loss at home to the Cleveland Browns this past weekend. The Vikes are running out of time if they want to make a Wild Card run.

20. Cincinnati Bengals (+2)

The Bengals sit comfortably at 3-1, but have yet to beat a team that has won more than one game, which puts into question how legit this team is. A win this weekend against the Green Bay Packers could make a believer out of me.

19. Denver Broncos (-1)

The Broncos and Bengals are aptly placed right next to each other and adopt similar archetypes through four weeks. The Broncos will get opportunities to prove themselves, beginning this weekend on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

18. Washington Football Team (+3)

Taylor Heinicke did it again! In three weeks, Heinicke has led the WFT on a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter. This team is perhaps the most unexpected from their preseason expectations, which makes them one of the most exciting teams to watch in the NFL.

17. New Orleans Saints (-)

The Saints really botched a winnable game at home, the first in New Orleans since Hurricane Ida hit last month. Their Week 1 win against the Packers has lifted them this high and kept them here. There's still hope that they can become one of the biggest threats in the NFC.

16. Pittsburgh Steelers (-)

Arguably the most disappointing team in the league so far. But, that win against the Bills shows that this team can win against big-time teams. They need to make a load of adjustments, but this team has successful DNA woven into them.

15. Tennessee Titans (-1)

Losing to the Jets is embarrassing, but they are in the AFC South and they do have Derrick Henry on their team. They'll be A-OK.

14. Carolina Panthers (+1)

Despite a loss, the Panthers jump up one spot in this week's rankings. Adding C.J. Henderson and Stephon Gilmore improves the secondary and the team held their own against the Dallas Cowboys, one of the NFL's best teams.

13. San Francisco 49ers (-1)

It's Trey Lance season. Even though a loss to the Arizona Cardinals this weekend could put them under .500, the talent this team has can compete with the best in the NFC.

12. Seattle Seahawks (+1)

The Seahawks picked up an arguable must-win game in San Francisco last week, and a win Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams at home could put this team back into contender status.

11. Las Vegas Raiders (-2)

Falling to the Los Angeles Chargers and relinquishing an early AFC West lead is unfortunate, but this team is legitimate. Jon Gruden has his best team since becoming the Raiders coach.

10. Los Angeles Chargers (+1)

Justin Herbert is proving himself to be one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and the defense is giving him the support he needs, making for one of the scariest teams in the AFC.

9. Dallas Cowboys (+1)

The Cowboys pulled out their third straight win by beating the undefeated Panthers at home with an electric defense that loves to force turnovers and an offense that can beat you through the air and on the ground.

8. Kansas City Chiefs (-)

The Chiefs bounced back with a win against the Eagles to snap a two-game losing streak, but a date with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football will be a good litmus test for the two-time defending AFC Champions.

7. Green Bay Packers (-)

The Pack are back. After an embarrassing Week 1 defeat, three straight wins have put the Packers on top of the NFC North and among the best in the NFC.

6. Baltimore Ravens (-)

They've had some close calls to win their last three games, but the Ravens are finding ways to win, which isn't as easy as it sounds. Lamar Jackson continues to make a case for his second MVP Award.

5. Los Angeles Rams (-4)

After coming out big with a win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team could not match that result against the 4-0 Arizona Cardinals. Despite the setback, the Rams are still very good and should be considered as one of the best teams in the NFL.

4. Cleveland Browns (-)

The Browns' defense won their game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, and when all the attention diverts to the offense, it allows the defense to fly under the radar. Any team underestimating that defense is in for quite a surprise.

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-1)

Very rarely do teams fall when they win, but the Bucs kept things really close against the New England Patriots on Sunday, but their fall is more in line with the top two teams being so good.

2. Buffalo Bills (+1)

The Bills have the best defense in the league, but critics are slamming the fact that the Bills have yet to beat anyone of real importance. That could change Sunday when they visit the Kansas City Chiefs.

1. Arizona Cardinals (+4)

As the only unbeaten team in the NFL, the Cards deserve this top spot and until they prove me otherwise, they will remain top dog.