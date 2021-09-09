Week 1 Power Rankings: Where Do the Jaguars Land?

Who's at the top and who's at the bottom?

As the Jacksonville Jaguars take the field this weekend to kick off their 2021 campaign, the team has the potential to match its win total from last season.

They'll have a good chance to get there as they are betting favorites over the Houston Texans. While they may rank ahead of the Texans, where do they rank compared to the rest of the NFL?

Here's a look at our weekly NFL power rankings:

32) Houston Texans (0-0)

This is pretty self-explanatory. After a horrendous offseason and departure of numerous starters on both sides of the ball, some people are already placing the Texans on the clock for next April's draft.

31) Detroit Lions (0-0)

After trading Matthew Stafford in the offseason, the team has a new identity on offense. They also came together to form the 30th-ranked defense last season, so new head coach Dan Campbell definitely has his work cut out for him.

30) Philadelphia Eagles (0-0)

Another team with a rookie head coach, but with aging veterans and question marks at quarterback, Philly has a lot to do to scale up this ladder and prove that this season is not a wash.

29) New York Jets (0-0)

The Jets have plenty of potential to climb up these rankings, but they need to prove that the hype surrounding QB Zach Wilson is real and that this defense will be much-improved under new head coach Robert Saleh.

28) Atlanta Falcons (0-0)

The Falcons have a date with the Eagles this weekend in a "Battle of the Birds," which could result in the first NFL head coaching win for Arthur Smith.

27) Jacksonville Jaguars (0-0)

The Jaguars are expected to be much better with Trevor Lawrence under center instead of Gardner Minshew and the rotating wheel of backups, but the rest of the team has a long way to go to catch up. Considering they were the worst team in the league last year, Lawrence was able to five teams on this list. He could jump more with an impressive performance this weekend.

26) Cincinnati Bengals (0-0)

Last year's No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow is set to return following his torn ACL injury. The Bengals need him to stay healthy this season in a tough AFC North.

25) New England Patriots (0-0)

Starting off the season with Mac Jones under center is not what many people expected when they drafted him No. 15 overall this past April. He'll face a Dolphins defense this weekend that loves to force turnovers.

24) Denver Broncos (0-0)

The Broncos also made an unexpected splash this offseason, pegging Teddy Bridgewater as the starting quarterback over Drew Lock. He'll make his Denver debut Sunday against the Giants.

23) New York Giants (0-0)

The Giants added talent all over the field this offseason, but will their new acquisitions live up to the hype?

22) Carolina Panthers (0-0)

The Panthers could be one of the most exciting teams to watch this year and they're really high on Sam Darnold, giving him every opportunity for him to prove himself to be the quarterback of the future this season.

21) Las Vegas Raiders (0-0)

The Raiders are in NFL purgatory. Not good enough to make the playoffs but not bad enough to bottom out and force a significant change in the organization.

20) Chicago Bears (0-0)

If the Bears would start Justin Fields this weekend, I'd place them higher. But you can only get so much out of Andy Dalton.

19) New Orleans Saints (0-0)

A lot of question marks surround the team with Drew Brees' retirement. The Jameis Winston era begins Sunday and that could be a bumpy ride.

18) Minnesota Vikings (0-0)

The Vikings improved on defense over the offseason, but a tall task awaits if they want to make the playoffs this season.

17) San Francisco 49ers (0-0)

The Niners are the lowest-ranked team in the NFC West, but they find themselves right in the middle of the league. A team riddled by injuries last year could surprise with Nick Bosa and Fred Warner captaining a potentially dangerous defense.

16) Los Angeles Chargers (0-0)

The Chargers have a ton of upside with Justin Herbert entering his second season and an offensive line that could rival some of the league's best.

15) Washington Football Team (0-0)

The defense has the potential to be a Top 5 unit in the league this year. If Ryan Fitzpatrick can keep up, the WFT could surprise a lot of people.

14) Miami Dolphins (0-0)

If the Dolphins can maintain their turnover-happy defense, it could give second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa the support he needs to make the playoffs this season.

13) Dallas Cowboys (0-0)

The return of quarterback Dak Prescott and offensive linemen Tyron Smith and La'el Collins will be huge as the team looks to return to the playoffs after missing last year's by one game despite a boatload of injuries.

12) Arizona Cardinals (0-0)

In Kyler Murray's third year, the team around him is beginning to emerge and they have the roster capable enough to win the toughest division in the NFL.

11) Indianapolis Colts (0-0)

Despite uncertainty with Carson Wentz under center, the defense is strong enough to win games on its own and will give opposing teams fits all season long.

10) Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0)

Defensive Player of the Year hopeful T.J. Watt will lead a strong defense through an AFC North gauntlet. Before the team struggled at the end of last year, the team won 11 games to kick off its season. That's not something to take lightly.

9) Tennessee Titans (0-0)

Derrick Henry is searching for his third straight rushing title as the Titans look to defend their AFC South title.

8) Seattle Seahawks (0-0)

Despite a flawed defense, the Seahawks boast the league's best wide receiver duo in Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. Both guys can have an even better season in 2021.

7) Baltimore Ravens (0-0)

Even with running back depth issues, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens will be contenders in the vaunted AFC North all year long.

6) Green Bay Packers (0-0)

In what could be Aaron Rodgers' final season in Green Bay, he looks to take the team not only to his third straight NFC Championship Game but to their first Super Bowl in 11 years.

5) Cleveland Browns (0-0)

The Browns have as good of a chance as ever to win their first division crown since 1989. A healthy Odell Beckham Jr. next to Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt form a potential offensive dynamo paired with a defense on the rise led by potential DPOY Myles Garrett.

4) Los Angeles Rams (0-0)

The Rams are going all-in with Matthew Stafford, who they traded two first-round picks to get this offseason. Couple that with Aaron Donald on defense and that's a Super Bowl contender.

3) Buffalo Bills (0-0)

The Bills made their first AFC Championship Game in 27 years last season, and QB Josh Allen is an MVP candidate that can be even better than he was in 2020.

2) Kansas City Chiefs (0-0)

Patrick Mahomes is looking to take the Chiefs to their third straight Super Bowl, something no quarterback has done since Tom Brady.

1) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-0)

The only team we can rank ahead of Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs is Brady's Buccaneers. I'm a firm believer in the champs remaining the champs until proven otherwise. They'll have 18 weeks to prove otherwise, but for now, they're sitting at the top.