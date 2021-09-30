Week 4 Power Rankings: Where Do Jaguars Stand Heading Into Thursday Night Football?

As the Jacksonville Jaguars take the field this weekend to snap their 18-game losing streak, will they be able to shake off the negativity from last week's loss to the Arizona Cardinals?

Tonight, they'll have that chance against the 2-1 Cincinnati Bengals. But can the Jags get out of the hole they've already dug themselves into?

Here's a look at our weekly NFL power rankings:

32. New York Jets (-1)

After getting shutout by the Broncos last week, I couldn't make the case for the Jets to be any higher than 32nd. This team can't get anything on offense and have many holes in the defense.

31. Jacksonville Jaguars (+1)

The Jaguars are here because the Jets are that bad, so take the moral victory.

30. Houston Texans (-1)

Even though the Texans have a win, having Davis Mills at quarterback might as well erase that Week 1 win. When he faces the Bills this weekend, he's only going to look worse.

29. Detroit Lions (+1)

The Lions would have pulled off a big win over the weekend against the Ravens, but lost because of an NFL-record last-second field goal. It's incredibly poor luck, but it still shows up as a loss in the schedule.

28. New York Giants (-1)

The Giants couldn't get much offense going against the Falcons, who gave up 48 points the week before. It's not looking good in New York.

27. Philadelphia Eagles (-1)

The Eagles showed Monday night that they are still far away from contending after a 20-point blowout against the Cowboys.

26. Atlanta Falcons (+2)

The Falcons got very little going through three quarters, but Matt Ryan prodded them to their first victory in the fourth quarter, and with winnable games against Washington and the Jets coming up, this team looks like it has life.

25. Chicago Bears (-4)

The team had +1 net positive passing yards Sunday. That's about one yard more than I had Sunday.

24. Indianapolis Colts (-)

The Colts are arguably the best winless team in the league, but if they don't turn things around soon, it might be too little too late.

23. New England Patriots (-1)

Mac Jones got his "Welcome to the NFL" moment against the Saints Sunday. Maybe it will prepare him a little more for when Tom Brady comes to town this weekend.

22. Cincinnati Bengals (+3)

The team pulled out a major win on the road against the Steelers this past Sunday and it could parlay into a 3-1 start if they can beat the Jaguars at home tonight.

21. Washington Football Team (-2)

Washington's defense appeared to be a big strength for them, but they've allowed 25 or more points in each of their last two games.

20. Minnesota Vikings (+3)

After beating the Seahawks at home this week, the Vikings have some life and have been one of the best offenses in the league through three weeks. Now if the defense could catch up to them...

19. Miami Dolphins (-3)

Despite a valiant effort keeping up with the Raiders, the Dolphins had chances to win Sunday and could not capitalize.

18. Denver Broncos (+2)

3-0 is impressive, but when your opponents are a combined 0-9, it's hard to tell how legitimate that undefeated record is. Maybe more legitimacy will come this weekend with the Ravens coming to town.

17. New Orleans Saints (+1)

The Saints will win this year from their defense, and it could be one of the best units in the NFL.

16. Pittsburgh Steelers (-6)

The Steelers will lose this year from their offense, and it could be one of the worst units in the NFL.

15. Carolina Panthers (+2)

The Panthers are sitting pretty at 3-0, but losing Christian McCaffrey to injury isn't ideal. A test this Sunday against the Cowboys should determine if this team is for real or not.

14. Tennessee Titans (+1)

After a rough start, the Titans are slowly putting things together and it's looking like they will be able to cruise through the regular season.

13. Seattle Seahawks (-4)

The Seahawks are the highest-ranked 1-2 team in the NFC, and I hate ruling them out because of how talented they are, but it's going to be difficult in a stacked NFC West.

12. San Francisco 49ers (-1)

The Niners dug themselves in a hole too deep Sunday night as they gave Aaron Rodgers just enough time to hand them their first loss of the year. It's still a great team though, which is why they're sticking in the upper echelon of teams.

11. Los Angeles Chargers (+3)

The Chargers made a statement beating the two-time defending AFC Champions, but I'm not convinced that they are a contender just yet. A win at home against the undefeated Raiders Monday night will lean me more in that direction.

10. Dallas Cowboys (+3)

The Cowboys are not going to be an easy out this season should they stay healthy on the offensive side of the ball. Kellen Moore is highlighting all of the weapons really well and it makes for an incredibly fun offense to watch.

9. Las Vegas Raiders (+3)

3-0 and the top offense in the league by over 100 yards? I'm riding the Derek Carr (train?) all the way to Vegas, but not all the way to LA for the Super Bowl just yet.

8. Kansas City Chiefs (-4)

The Chiefs will figure it out, but for now, they haven't looked dominant in any game so far this season. This certainly isn't last year's Chiefs.

7. Green Bay Packers (+1)

It took Aaron Rodgers a little bit, but he has this team in the right state of mind. Beating the Niners on the road when they got demolished in the NFC Championship the last time they were there was a big step in the right direction for this team.

6. Baltimore Ravens (-)

After two shaky wins, the Ravens might be a little high on this list for some people. However, I think their brand of football only gets better as the season goes along which means the best is yet to come for them.

5. Arizona Cardinals (+2)

The Cardinals will be competitive all year long, and they have the talent to compete with the best in the league. They still need to face some in-division matchups, which is why I'm not 100 percent sold, but I'm leaning towards buying some Cardinals stock later in the year.

4. Cleveland Browns (+1)

The defense was completely dominant Sunday, but not every week are you going to face a rookie quarterback in their first NFL start. This week, the Vikings should provide a slightly more difficult test.

3. Buffalo Bills (-)

If the Bills had won in Week 1, they might be the top team on this list. The offense and the defense look absolutely dominant and they'll be able to flaunt it again this week against the Texans at home.

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-1)

Despite a loss this weekend, the champs are still the champs until proven otherwise. They just ran into the wrong team this past weekend. A trip to Foxborough should be a defining moment in this team's season and it could shape how the rest of the year goes for them.

1. Los Angeles Rams (+1)

The Rams' offense is absolutely cooking right now and nobody has figured out how to turn off the stove. Until someone can do that, the Rams will remain number one on this list.