NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Jaguars Take a Step Back After Loss to Chiefs

There have been a lot of tough losses for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022, but Week 10 was one of the toughest.

The Jaguars were heavy underdogs against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, but the 27-17 loss was closer and more mistake-filled than anyone anticipated, with the Jaguars winning the turnover battle 3-0 and recovering an early onside kick.

“I think we only got seven points off of all that, and those are the opportunities that I talk about," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday. Defense did a great job, and special teams, to create turnovers, create the takeaways. Offense, for the most part did a nice job of protecting the football. Then you only get seven points. We’ve got to do better as an offense. We’ve got to do better when given the opportunity, whether it’s three or seven.

"One thing I will say is even with 40 or 50 seconds at the end of the half to go down and get the touchdown was big. Then to right away get the turnover again with seven seconds, it was unfortunate. Again, those were opportunities that we missed, and when you’re playing teams like the Chiefs, you can’t miss those opportunities.”

So with the Jaguars sitting at 3-7 entering their bye week, where do we have them falling in this week's power rankings?

No. 32: Houston Texans (-1)

The Houston Texans are not a weekly embarrassment by any means, but they just don't have the weapons on either side of the ball to win consistently. They are playing for a new quarterback.

No. 31: Las Vegas Raiders (-6)

The Raiders acted like a team that thought they were playoff bound this offseason. Instead, they seem more bound for a top-5 pick.

No. 30: Denver Broncos (-3)

It is difficult to overstate just how bad the Denver Broncos are on offense, which is a shame because they are wasting one of the best defenses in the league every Sunday.

No. 29: Carolina Panthers (+3)

The Baker Mayfield era is beginning, again. Chance your channels accordingly.

No. 28: Pittsburgh Steelers (+2)

Current Kenny Pickett outdueled the Kenny Pickett of Christmas Past (Andy Dalton) on Sunday. That is as positive as things have been for the Steelers in months.

No. 27: Indianapolis Colts (+1)

The Jeff Saturday hire is still as abysmal today as it was when it happened, but beating the Raiders was a pretty funny outcome.

No. 26: Detroit Lions (+3)

Dan Campbell's squad actually won a comeback game. They needed that won, and badly.

No. 25: New Orleans Saints (-2)

No quarterback, no first-round pick, no coach ... what is there to be excited about when it comes to the Saints outside of Chris Olave?

No. 24: Jacksonville Jaguars (-3)

Every defense looks bad against Patrick Mahomes, but the Jaguars still blew multiple opportunities to put the Chiefs on the ropes.

No. 23: Washington Commanders (+1)

Washington got very lucky in terms of turnovers against the Eagles on Monday night, but it was still a loud statement win.

No. 22: Arizona Cardinals (+4)

The Cardinals are not good, but they were able to exercise some demons against the Rams this weekend.

No. 21: Los Angeles Rams (-4)

The only watchable aspect of this Rams team just went on injured reserve today.

No. 20: Chicago Bears (0)

Justin Fields is balling right now, which should make the rest of the NFC North very, very afraid.

No. 19: Atlanta Falcons (0)

End the Marcus Mariota bit. Desmond Ridder isn't a lock to be better than him, but Mariota is clearly no long-term or short-term answer either.

No. 18: Cleveland Browns (0)

The Browns don't drop this week for one reason: Everyone the Dolphins play are getting killed.

No. 17: New England Patriots (-1)

Can Mac Jones actually play well against the Jets on Sunday? I doubt it, but it will say a lot about his trajectory either way.

No. 16: Green Bay Packers (+6)

We don't have to hear Aaron Rodgers podcast after a loss this week, which is a win for us all.

No. 15: Los Angeles Chargers (-3)

Sean Payton as the next Chargers head coach sounds like a match made in heaven.

No. 14: New York Giants (0)

The Giants are not as good as their record, though I am doubtful anyone cares enough to argue this point anymore.

No. 13: New York Jets (-3)

The Jets fall back a few spots simply because the Dolphins look that much better on offense right now.

No. 12: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3)

Touchdown Tom may be an awful wide receiver, but he has done enough to lift the Buccaneers in recent weeks.

No. 11: San Francisco 49ers (0)

Nick Bosa is the best Bosa in the NFL and I am not sure it is even close.

No. 10: Seattle Seahawks (-4)

Pete Carroll and Matty Brown are the best power duo in sports today.

No. 9: Dallas Cowboys (-4)

The Cowboys have been on a roll lately but a loss to a bad Packers team rightfully sends them down a few spots.

No. 8: Baltimore Ravens (-4)

Can Lamar Jackson make magic with this offense now that some of his best weapons are hurt?

No. 7: Tennessee Titans (+6)

The Titans play with absolute nobodies and still look better than most people's favorite team. Mike Vrabel can coach.

No. 6: Cincinnati Bengals (+3)

If the Bengals had Doug Pederson as their head coach, I think they are talked about much more as Super Bowl contenders.

No. 5: Miami Dolphins (+3)

Mike McDaniel deserves to be coach of the year simply because he has made everyone talk about Tua 24/7.

No. 4: Minnesota Vikings (+3)

The Vikings should say their graces every night with Justin Jefferson first in mind. He is a star.

No. 3: Buffalo Bills (-1)

Buffalo's lack of outside depth and short-yardage running game is going to continue to haunt them in 2022.

No. 2: Philadelphia Eagles (-1)

Brandon Graham should not have been penalized for that final play, but the game is the game.

No. 1: Kansas City Chiefs (+2)

There isn't a defense in the NFL Patrick Mahomes won't put into a blender.