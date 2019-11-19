NFL Power Rankings Week 12 – Jaguars Drop After Poor Showing vs. Colts

NFL Power Rankings

1. New England Patriots (9-1)

2. Baltimore Ravens (8-2)

3. San Francisco 49ers (9-1)

4. Green Bay Packers (8-2)

5. New Orleans Saints (8-2)

6. Seattle Seahawks (8-2)

7. Minnesota Vikings (8-3)



8. Indianapolis Colts (6-4)

9. Kansas City Chiefs (7-4)

10. Houston Texans (6-4)

11. Dallas Cowboys (6-4)



12. Oakland Raiders (6-4)

13. Buffalo Bills (7-3)

14. Los Angeles Rams (6-4)

15. Philadelphia Eagles (5-5)

16. Carolina Panthers (5-5)

17. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5)

18. Tennessee Titans (5-5)

19. Cleveland Browns (4-6)



20. Los Angeles Chargers (4-7)

21. Atlanta Falcons (3-7)

22. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-6): Jacksonville falls a few spots this week after Sunday's 33-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, a game where Jacksonville truly did not look good in any phase of the game. This was the second straight week where Jacksonville completely failed to show up vs. a division opponent in a big game, and the drumming from the Colts also comes after the Jaguars got their $88 million starting quarterback back on the field in Nick Foles. Foles and the team laid an egg in a huge game, and the Jaguars fall in the rankings because of it.

23. Arizona Cardinals (3-7-1)

24. Chicago Bears (4-6)

25. Detroit Lions (3-6-1)

26. Denver Broncos (3-7)

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-7)

28. Miami Dolphins (2-8)

29. New York Jets (3-7)

30. Washington Redskins (1-9)

31. New York Giants (2-8)

32. Cincinnati Bengals (0-10)

Other Jaguars Rankings

ESPN - #23

"When D.J. Hyden is the nearest defender, slot receivers have caught just eight passes for 107 yards, and QBs targeting slot receivers against Hayden are completing only 44% of their attempts, per NextGen Stats."

CBS - #20

"Getting Nick Foles back did nothing for the offense and the defense was horrible against the Colts. Their season is on the line against the Titans this week."

Bleacher Report - #24

"Jacksonville's playoff aspirations aren't dead. Just two of its six remaining games are against teams with winning records, including the Week 17 rematch with Indianapolis. But given that the Jaguars are 0-5 this year against teams above .500 (lost to Houston twice), the odds of a late run aren't good."

USA Today - #22