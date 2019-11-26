NFL Power Rankings Week 13 - Jaguars Continue to Drop During Losing Streak

NFL Power Rankings

1. Baltimore Ravens (9-2)

2. New England Patriots (10-1)

3. San Francisco 49ers (10-1)

4. New Orleans Saints (9-2)

5. Seattle Seahawks (9-2)

6. Minnesota Vikings (8-3)



7. Green Bay Packers (8-3)

8. Houston Texans (7-4)

9. Kansas City Chiefs (7-4)

10. Buffalo Bills (7-4)

11. Indianapolis Colts (6-5)

12. Dallas Cowboys (6-5)



13. Oakland Raiders (6-5)

14. Tennessee Titans (6-5)

15. Cleveland Browns (5-6)



16. Los Angeles Rams (6-5)

17. Philadelphia Eagles (5-6)

18. Carolina Panthers (5-6)

19. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5)

20. Los Angeles Chargers (4-7)

21. Atlanta Falcons (3-8)

22. Arizona Cardinals (3-7-1)

23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7)

24. Chicago Bears (5-6)

25. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7): Jacksonville continues to tumble after their third consecutive loss. Not only have the Jaguars dropped three straight, but they haven't even competed. They have lost games by 23, 20, and 22 points, all to AFC South opponents. Jacksonville's defense has been a disaster, and the offense hasn't been much better. It isn't unlikely that Jacksonville finishes the season 4-12 if things continue like this.

26. Detroit Lions (3-7-1)

27. New York Jets (4-7)

28. Denver Broncos (3-8)

29. Miami Dolphins (2-9)

30. Washington Redskins (2-9)

31. New York Giants (2-9)

32. Cincinnati Bengals (0-11)

Other Jaguars Rankings

ESPN - #26

"Whether it is the current regime of Dave Caldwell and Tom Coughlin or a new one, whoever is making draft decisions for the Jags in 2020 and 2021 will have two first-round picks in each draft, a huge advantage in trying to drag the franchise out of the AFC South cellar."

CBS - #25

"The way they tackle, I think I could run for 100 against that defense. Big changes are coming."

Bleacher Report - #26

"The Jaguars are done. Finished. Through. Not only is Jacksonville not a contender, but based on the expectations entering the season, the Jags are also headed in the wrong direction."



USA Today - #25