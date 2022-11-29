The next six weeks just got very interesting.

After a loss to the Broncos in London, the Jaguars' playoff chances looked dead in the water. But with two wins in their last three games, the 4-7 Jaguars are looking alive and poised to go on a potential run.

After a 28-27 last-minute win vs. the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12, they sit three games out of first place in the AFC South and are the 11th seed in the AFC. They play first-place Tennessee Titans two more times over the next six weeks.

So, where does this put the Jaguars in the first post-bye power rankings? We break it down below.

No. 32: Houston Texans

It doesn't seem crazy to imagine the Houston Texans firing their second coach in two years. They just aren't getting any better under Lovie Smith.

No. 31: Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson is being openly yelled at on camera by 300-pound teammates while Nate Hackett pulls a Weekend at Bernie's. It is hard to watch.

No. 30: Los Angeles Rams

The Rams are a complete mess due to injuries, bad drafts, and their trading ways catching up to them. It was still worth it, though.

No. 29: Chicago Bears

Do the Bears have any evidence at all that Ryan Pace can build an NFL defense?

No. 28: Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals feel like so, so much wasted potential, from the head coach down to the roster.

No. 27: Carolina Panthers

The fact the Panthers are not a near lock to pick No. 1 overall is one of the more fascinating aspects of 2022.

No. 26: Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders had a big-time overtime win against the Seahawks, but it is still hard to think of them as a legit team when their margin of error is so small.

No. 25: Indianapolis Colts

Jeff Saturday looks exactly like everyone expected as a head coach, which also says something about the quality of some other head coaches who have been in the NFL. He isn't the worst of all time!

No. 24: New Orleans Saints

The Saints' offense needs Jameis Winston back at the helm and quickly.

No. 23: Green Bay Packers

It is Jordan Love time. Really, it is.

No. 22: Pittsburgh Steelers

Kenny Pickett looked non-offensive this week, which was a step in the right direction.

No. 21: Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons are such a mediocre team in 2022. They just feel like a franchise that is hard to be excited about.

No. 20: Detroit Lions

The Lions held their own vs. the Bills, but they would have won with better game management at the end of the contest.

No. 19: Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars play much better than a 4-7 team. If it wasn't for two missed field goals and a penalty, the Jaguars would be averaging 27.3 points per game over the last three.

No. 18: Washington Commanders

Washington is getting truly awful quarterback play but they have a tough defense and skill players who can make a lot out of nothing.

No. 17: New England Patriots

New England's defense is still legit, but it was good to see the offense wake up some this week.

No. 16: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay has to have the light switch come on eventually. Right?

No. 15: Cleveland Browns

The Browns should feel horrible this week and all proceeding weeks.

No. 14: New York Giants

The Giants find a way to somehow stay in games, which is a testament to their staff and their team's mental fortitude.

No. 13: Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks have lost some important ground in recent weeks, but I am still a believer in the Geno Smith-led squad.

No. 12: Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert is heating up as the Chargers are finally getting healthy. Had they lost vs. the Cardinals, though...

No. 11: New York Jets

The Jets just need average quarterback play to be a dangerous team. Mike White has a better chance to give them that than Zach Wilson.

No. 10: Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson is immensely talented and the Ravens have done very, very wrong by him on offense.

No. 9: Tennessee Titans

The Titans are such a sloppy team in terms of how they win and lose each week. It is like watching pigs roll around in mud and come out clean. This is a compliment.

No. 8: Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings are a weird team. They aren't bad, but I am not sure they are good, either. Thursday was still a big win.

No. 7: San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers are not a consistent force each week, but they have one of the best defenses in the NFL and enough elite players on offense to win most games.

No. 6: Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals are playing, to me, better than they did during their Super Bowl season.

No. 5: Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott is on fire and the Cowboys' pass-rush is something defensive coordinators pray for.

No. 4: Miami Dolphins

Mike McDaniel: Head Coach of the Year.

No. 3: Buffalo Bills

The Bills are a good but flawed team. They are going to win more often than not, but they are not as good as we maybe thought.

No. 2: Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles don't have all of the answers every week, but they have a roster that can win any kind of ball game and a special rushing attack.

No. 1: Kansas City Chiefs

This might be my favorite Mahomes/Reid offense yet. Mahomes should be the MVP.

Photo: Via Alex Shepard