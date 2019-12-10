NFL Power Rankings Week 14 - Jaguars Fall Once Again

NFL Power Rankings

1. Baltimore Ravens (11-2)

2. San Francisco 49ers (11-2)

3. New Orleans Saints (10-3)

4. Seattle Seahawks (10-3)

5. New England Patriots (10-3)

6. Minnesota Vikings (9-4)



7. Green Bay Packers (10-3)

8. Houston Texans (8-5)

9. Kansas City Chiefs (9-4)

10. Buffalo Bills (9-4)

11. Tennessee Titans (8-5)

12. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-5)

13. Dallas Cowboys (6-7)

14. Los Angeles Rams (8-5)

15. Oakland Raiders (6-7)

16. Cleveland Browns (6-7)



17. Indianapolis Colts (6-7)

18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7)

19. Chicago Bears (7-6)



20. Philadelphia Eagles (6-7)

21. Carolina Panthers (5-8)

22. Los Angeles Chargers (5-8)

23. Denver Broncos (5-8)

24. Atlanta Falcons (4-9)

25. Arizona Cardinals (3-9-1)

26. Detroit Lions (3-9-1)

27. New York Jets (5-8)

28. Miami Dolphins (3-10)

29. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-9): Once again, the Jaguars continue to fall in the power rankings. After coming in 28th last week, they now fall behind the Miami Dolphins, the team most pegged as intentionally tanking when this season began. Now, the Dolphins are like nearly every other team in the NFL; more competitive and simply better than the Jaguars. Jacksonville is the first team since 1986 to lose five consecutive games by 17 points or more and are in the middle of perhaps the worst stretch in team history, despite sitting at 4-4 only a month and a half ago. The Jaguars don't do anything well as a team right now and their tailspin gets worse and worse each week.

30. Washington Redskins (3-10)

31. New York Giants (2-11)

32. Cincinnati Bengals (1-12)

Other Jaguars Rankings

ESPN - #28

"The Jags haven't been able to stop the run all season (28th in the NFL) and have given up five plays of 60-plus yards. The offense is averaging just 11.4 points per game in their five-game losing streak, regardless of which QB is on the field. The only area in which the Jags aren't embarrassing themselves now is on special teams, as Josh Lambo has missed just one field goal attempt and Logan Cooke ranks third in the NFL in net punting yards."

CBS - #27

"This thing is officially done. When do heads start to roll? They are the biggest flop of the season."

USA Today - #30

"All you need to know about their recent play is they've lost five straight by at least 17 points for first time in club history. Reboot."

SportingNews - #26