NFL Power Rankings Week 14 - Jaguars Continue to Slip

John Shipley

NFL Power Rankings

1. Baltimore Ravens (10-2)

2. San Francisco 49ers (10-2)

3. New Orleans Saints (10-2)

4. Seattle Seahawks (10-2)

5. New England Patriots (10-2)

6. Minnesota Vikings (8-4)

7. Green Bay Packers (9-3)

8. Houston Texans (8-4)

9. Kansas City Chiefs (8-4)

10. Buffalo Bills (9-3)

11. Tennessee Titans (7-5)

12. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5)

13. Dallas Cowboys (6-6)

14. Los Angeles Rams (7-5)

15. Oakland Raiders (6-6)

16. Cleveland Browns (5-7)

17. Indianapolis Colts (6-6)

18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7)

19. Chicago Bears (6-6)

20. Philadelphia Eagles (5-7)

21. Carolina Panthers (5-7)

22. Los Angeles Chargers (4-8)

23. Denver Broncos (4-8)

24. Atlanta Falcons (3-9)

25. Arizona Cardinals (3-8-1)

26. Detroit Lions (3-8-1)

27. New York Jets (4-8)

28. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8): Jacksonville has lost four straight games and continues to slip in our power rankings after Week 13's 28-11 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This Jaguars team just doesn't do anything consistently well and more often than not struggles with critical phases of the game, such as discipline, adjustments and, well, scoring in general. Jacksonville could rise after they put Gardner Minshew II back into the lineup, but it would take some true Minshew Magic for him to turn around this Jaguars team.

29. Miami Dolphins (3-9)

30. Washington Redskins (3-9)

31. New York Giants (2-10)

32. Cincinnati Bengals (1-11)

Other Jaguars Rankings

ESPN - #26

"The team is undisciplined on the field, and after Sunday's shouting match in the locker room, it looks like Marrone might have lost the locker room, too. Nothing short of a 4-0 finish could save their jobs."

CBS - #26

"A housecleaning is certainly coming after the season. That Nick Foles contract looks like a real albatross for whoever is running this team, especially with him being benched."

Bleacher Report - #30

"So, um, about that $50 million in guaranteed money that the Jacksonville Jaguars handed Nick Foles in the offseason… Is it too late to ask for a refund?"

USA Today - #30

"They've lost four straight by an average of 20.5 points ... can Gardner Minshew (or Nick Foles) really overcome those kind of deficits?"

