NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Jaguars Slide After Mistake-Filled Loss vs. Giants

Remember when the Jacksonville Jaguars looked like the next hot team? Remember when you could put them in the to 12 of power rankings and think it wasn't out of place?

If your answer is "no," it is hard to blame you, because the Jaguars have only had one good three-week stretch in the last three seasons. Since the Jaguars started 2-1, they have dropped four games in a row and lost to Davis Mills, a benched Matt Ryan and Daniel Jones. Not exactly a murderer's row of passers.

So, where do the Jaguars land after their 23-17 loss to the Giants? We break it down below.

32: Carolina Panthers (0)

The Panthers had one of the funniest wins of the season, dominating Tampa Bay. They are still far from even being just a bad team, but good for their locker room.

31: Detroit Lions (-6)

Jared Goff has turned back into a turnover-prone pumpkin. The Lions just don't win. Like, ever.

30: Houston Texans (-2)

Dameon Pierce is the lone offensive bright spot this year for the Texans. Everything else is just an evaluation for next year.

29: Pittsburgh Steelers (0)

Kenny Pickett is a 24-year-old quarterback with limited physical traits, but he plays like he is Josh Allen. Good luck.

28: Denver Broncos (-1)

Nate Hackett just finished his latest viewing of A Night at the Roxbury and still doesn't get why the Broncos can't score points

27: Chicago Bears (+4)

The Bears have some feisty young defenders and Justin Fields is slowly, slowly improving. They aren't good, but they aren't horrific.

26: New Orleans Saints (-6)

The Saints are an aging roster with no draft picks and no young quarterback to develop around. Bad vibes all around them.

25: New England Patriots (-4)

Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe are in the midst of the saddest quarterback controversy since Gardner Minshew and Jake Luton.

24: Jacksonville Jaguars (-2)

The Jaguars do a great job of not getting blown out, but their 0-5 record in close games continues to bog them down. They have improved in everywhere but the win column, which is the one thing they have needed to improve.

23: Washington Commanders (+7)

Washington doesn't have a starting-quality quarterback on its roster, but two wins in a row are two wins in a row. Bonus points for making Aaron Rodgers look dumb.

22: Arizona Cardinals (+4)

Kliff Kingsbury looks like he has been kidnapped by alien lifeforms and replaced by a lifeless version of himself. It was a good win, though!

21: Indianapolis Colts (+2)

The Colts only get a bump this week because of how bad several other teams looked during the week. They are not a good team.

20: Cleveland Browns (-4)

The Browns are just ... meh. There isn't much to talk about them. Nick Chubb and Myles Garrett rule, the rest of the roster is whatever.

19: Las Vegas Raiders (+5)

The Raiders seem legit better than their record, which says something because it still isn't an overly impressive roster after the Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock years.

18: Atlanta Falcons (-6)

Arthur Smith saw his defense get bombarded by deep balls and responded with a smashmouth gameplan instead of using Kyle Pitts and Drake London. Woof.

17: Miami Dolphins (-6)

The Dolphins have some really fun skill players, but they still don't look like they have a quarterback to take advantage of it.

16: Green Bay Packers (-7)

The Packers' offense is completely lifeless. Aaron Rodgers hates the scheme despite winning two MVPs and the Packers, shockingly, miss the best receiver in football.

15: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-8)

What in God's name is wrong with the Buccaneers? They just lost to two of the worst teams in football and Tom Brady looks like he would rather be at home with his family.

14: San Francisco 49ers (0)

The 49ers' defense is probably still elite, but there is nothing you can do when you run into a buzzsaw like Patrick Mahomes.

13: Tennessee Titans (+5)

The Titans don't do anything flashy at all, but they win games and hey, in the AFC South that is all you need.

12: Los Angeles Rams (+5)

The Los Angeles Rams probably should have made the deal for James Robinson that the Jets made.

11: Seattle Seahawks (+8)

The entire Geno Smith situation rules. That is it. That is the take.

10: New York Jets (+5)

It is tough to really have a feel for the Jets moving forward, but five wins are five wins. Breece Hall and Alijah Vera-Tucker were their two best offensive players and their quarterback is a lemon, but they still have some fun skill talent and young defenders who can maybe carry them.

9: Los Angeles Chargers (-4)

The Chargers having one normal-sized receiver who doesn't run a 4.7 would be fun for Justin Herbert's development. Just a thought.

8: New York Giants (+5)

The Giants defense is more lucky than good, but they have great play-calling on offense. Handoff, scramble, RPO, downfield shot. Daniel Jones isn't asked to do much but he isn't throwing games away, either.

7: Cincinnati Bengals (+3)

Joe Burrow and Zac Taylor look like they have finally worked through the kinks of their offensive issues. When Burrow and his receivers are on the same page, there aren't many passing games more frustrating to defend.

6: Minnesota Vikings (0)

Until the losses pile in, the Vikings deserve to be here. They aren't close to the Eagles, but they are far better than the rest of their division.

5: Dallas Cowboys (+3)

The Cowboys won four games with Cooper Rush. Of course they are a good team.

4: Baltimore Ravens (0)

The Ravens love winning ugly games, but a win is a win. Lamar Jackson and the passing game have fallen off since Rashod Bateman's injury, but this is still a team nobody wants to play.

3: Kansas City Chiefs (0)

Patrick Mahomes is not of this world. The Chiefs are going to be one of the best teams in the NFL as long as he is playing.

2: Philadelphia Eagles (0)

The Eagles are the NFC's best team by a wide, wide gap. I am not sure any can catch them, either.

1: Buffalo Bills: (0)

The Bills have a good defense, a top-2 quarterback, a top-2 wide receiver, a good head coach, a very good No. 2 receiver ... what else do they really need?