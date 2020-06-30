NFLPA President JC Tretter Speaks on Safety of Players Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

While the future of the 2020 NFL season is uncertain at best, both when it comes to terms of training camp, the start of the NFL season and more, players are continuing to voice their opinions on what a potential season during the COVID-19 pandemic could mean.

In a post on Tuesday, NFL Players Association president and Cleveland Browns offensive lineman JC Tretter put forth arguments against some of the misconceptions surrounding NFL players and the virus. Teams are still expected to begin training camp in fewer than 30 days, but Tretter noted that players are far from immune to the virus.

"The role of our union to advocate for and protect players is especially important as we figure out how to fit football into this world of coronavirus," Tretter said. "For both rookies who are eager to make an impression and veterans who are hungry to come back, we have to be patient with the process so that we can make sure you and your families receive every necessary protection."

A number of high-profile NFL players have already tested positive for COVID-19 this offseason, such as Denver Broncos edge defender Von Miller and Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot. Whenever training camps do begin, it isn't hard to reason that the risks for transmission could be even higher, even if organizations are practicing social distancing.

"We are not invincible, and as recent reports have shown, we certainly aren’t immune to this virus. Underlying conditions like high BMI, asthma and sleep apnea are all associated with a higher risk of developing severe symptoms and complications when infected with COVID-19," Tretter wrote.

"Those conditions are widespread across the league. NFL players are humans -- some with immuno-compromised family members or live-in elderly parents. Trust me: we want to play football. But as a union, our most important job is keep our players safe and alive. The NFLPA will fight for our most at-risk players and their families."

It remains to been seen when and if an NFL season will take place in 2020, though it continues to appear as if the league office is preparing for football to take place this fall, even if under different circumstances than most seasons.

But as Tretter would go on to explain, players throughout the league will be taking risks if/when the season begins, leading to the fact that players should not be shamed by fans or the media when it comes to compensation.

"I hope every worker can maximize their talents and use their leverage to get paid more - especially essential workers. To be clear, though, there is no correlation between a football player’s paycheck and a nurse’s paycheck," Tretter wrote.

"As employees of NFL teams, we put a product on the field that brings in billions of dollars. The NFLPA collectively bargained for a percentage of that revenue. When the NFL and NFLPA split up billions of dollars, that leaves players in a position to make life-changing money. If less money was allocated to players, NFL owners would not turn around and gift the extra revenue to pay teachers, nurses, or other workers more money. The shaming of players (workers) to take less compensation will only further line the billionaire owners’ pockets. "