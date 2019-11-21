Jaguar
No Jaguars Currently Leading Conference in Pro Bowl Voting

John Shipley

Despite the Jacksonville Jaguars having several players worthy of earning Pro Bowl honors, such as wide receiver DJ Chark, running back Leonard Fournette and kicker Josh Lambo, the team is currently being blanked in terms of top vote-getters in fan voting thus far.

Fan voting for the 2019-2020 NFL Pro Bowl began on Nov. 12 and on Wednesday the NFL released the figures for players who have garnered the top votes at their respective positions in each conference.

The wide receiver with the most votes in the AFC thus far is Chark's AFC South counterpart, Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who has 59,866 votes. 

For comparison, Hopkins has 75 receptions for 745 yards and four touchdowns this season, while Chark has 51 catches for 796 yards and eight touchdowns.

The AFC running back with the most fan votes at this point in the season is Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb, who has earned 75,922 votes so far. 

Unlike Hopkins and Chark, Chubb has separated himself a bit from Fournette in terms of productions. Chubb has rushed for 1,011 yards on 201 carries (5.0 yards per carry) and six touchdowns in 10 games, while Fournette has rushed for 854 yards on 182 carries (4.7 yards per carry) and one touchdown in 10 games. 

Lambo is trailing Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker in terms of AFC fan votes, but Tucker has been automatic this season. In 10 games, Tucker has been 19/20 on field goals and 36/37 on extra points. 

But like Tucker, Lambo has also only missed two of his kicks this season. Through 10 games, he is 22/23 on field goals and 13/14 on extra points.

Fan voting for the Pro Bowl will continue until Dec. 12, while coaches and players will be able to vote later in the season.

"Players for the game are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches," the NFL said Wednesday. "Each group’s vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players who will be selected to the Pro Bowl. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Friday, December 13." 

Pro Bowl rosters will be announced on Dec. 17 on NFL Network. 

