Odds Released for Jake Luton's Debut Vs. Texans

How will Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Jake Luton perform in his first career start against the Houston Texans in Week 9? That is the question on everyone's mind leading up to Sunday. Everyone in Jacksonville, at least.

Luckily for those pondering the question, there have been some odds set by BetOnline to give an idea of some benchmarks for Luton to hit.

According to Betline, the over/under for Luton's total passing touchdowns has been set at 1½. The over is set at +175 (7/4), while the under is set at -250 (2/5). Jaguars starting quarterback Gardner Minshew has thrown 13 touchdowns in seven games, nearly two touchdowns per game, so Luton's over/under odds are right in line with Minshew's season.

Luton, a sixth-round rookie, is set to start in place of Minshew on Sunday due to the second-year passer's thumb injury. BetOnline also set the over/under for Luton's passing yard total to be at 225 ½, a figure Minshew has hit in five of his seven starts this season.

Luton is set to be the sixth rookie quarterback to make his NFL debut in Jaguars history, following David Garrard, Byron Leftwich, Blaine Gabbert, Blake Bortles and Gardner Minshew. If the Jaguars (1-6) are to pick up their second win of the season, they will likely need Luton to have a solid day at the office.

"I think there’s a lot to like, just what we’ve seen over the course of [the] last three, four months. He’s got a great arm. He’s got the ability to put touch on the ball. He can stroke it now, that’s for sure, so we’re excited to see him throw the ball down the field," Jaguars offensive coordinator said about Luton on Wednesday.

"I think he has great vision too. He’s tall, he’s six foot six [inches]. I think he’ll be able to get off his first progression, be able to work his eyes and find the next, second, hopefully third guy if we have protection. But from arm talent, he’s impressive. Like I said, he can throw the deep ball, the intermediate stuff, he can throw a touch."

In terms of past touchdowns and yardage totals of Jaguars rookie passers, here are the numbers Luton is going to have to top. Note: all five quarterbacks lost their starting debuts.

Garrard: 135 yards, 0 touchdowns

Leftwich: 231 yards, 1 touchdowns

Gabbert: 139 yards, 1 touchdown

Bortles: 254 yards, 1 touchdown

Minshew: 213 yards, 1 touchdown