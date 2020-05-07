Official Jaguars 2020 Schedule Released, Featuring One Prime-Time Game

At long last, the Jacksonville Jaguars schedule for the 2020 season has been officially announced. After months of speculation, especially during an uncertain time like today's climate, a sense of normalcy has returned as the Jaguars and the other 31 NFL teams know how their 16-game seasons are set to playout.

For the second year in a row, the Jaguars will kick off their season with a home game at TIAA Bank Field. The Jaguars will also have just one prime-time game once again, though this time it won't be yet another rerun of the Jaguars taking the field vs. Tennessee on Thursday night football, as they had done for the majority of the past few seasons.

Without further ado, here is the entire Jaguars' schedule for this upcoming season:

Week 1: Indianapolis Colts @ Jaguars, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. eastern. The game will air on CBS.

Week 2: Jaguars @ Tennessee Titans, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. eastern. The game will air on CBS.

Week 3: Miami Dolphins @ Jaguars, Sept. 24 at 8:20 p.m. eastern. The game will air on NFL Network.

Week 4: Jaguars @ Cincinnati Bengals, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. eastern. The game will air on CBS.

Week 5: Jaguars @ Houston Texans, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. eastern. The game will air on CBS.

Week 6: Detroit Lions @ Jaguars, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. eastern. The game will air on FOX.

Week 7: Bye week.

Week 8: Jaguars @ Los Angeles Chargers, Nov. 1 at 4:05 p.m. eastern. The game will air on CBS.

Week 9: Houston Texans @ Jaguars, Nov. 8 at 1 p.m. eastern. The game will air on CBS.

Week 10: Jaguars @ Green Bay Packers, Nov. 15 at 1 p.m. eastern. The game will air on FOX.

Week 11: Pittsburgh Steelers @ Jaguars, Nov. 22 at 1 p.m. eastern. The game will air on CBS.

Week 12: Cleveland Browns @ Jaguars, Nov. 29 at 1 p.m. eastern. The game will air on CBS.

Week 13: Jaguars @ Minnesota Vikings, Dec. 6 at 1 p.m. eastern. The game will air on CBS.

Week 14: Tennesee Titans @ Jaguars, Dec. 13 at 1 p.m. eastern. The game will air on CBS.

Week 15: Jaguars @ Baltimore Ravens, Dec. 20 at 1 p.m. eastern. The game will air on CBS.

Week 16: Chicago Bears @ Jaguars, Dec. 27 at 1 p.m. eastern. The game will air on FOX.

Week 17: Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts, Jan. 3 at 1 p.m. eastern. The game will air on CBS.

Week 3's Thursday Night Football bout vs. the Dolphins will be the Jaguars' 39th prime-time game in franchise history. Jacksonville has an 18-20 record in these games, which includes a 5-7 record on Thursday night football. The Jaguars' last prime-time appearance was a Week 3 home victory against the Titans in 2019 on Thursday night football. Prior to 2020, the Jaguars' last five games on TNF were against the Titans.

"This season marks the second time the Jaguars will play Miami in a prime-time game and the first time the Jaguars will play the Dolphins on Thursday Night Football. The Jaguars defeated the Dolphins, 28-21, on Monday Night Football on Oct. 12, 1998," the Jaguars said in a release.

The Jaguars' preseason schedule was also released, with the following teams on the Jaguars' slate for four weeks:

Week 1: Jaguars @ Carolina Panthers.

Week 2: Jaguars @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Week 3: Washington Redskins @ Jaguars.

Week 4: Atlanta Falcons @ Jaguars.