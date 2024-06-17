PFF: Jaguars Among Teams Under the Most Pressure in 2024
Few teams are looking for a rebound year like the 2024 Jacksonville Jaguars, a fact the team has not turned away from.
The Jaguars have done their best to put 2023 behind them and look toward the 2024 season, but there is no question the lackluster results of last year created natural pressure for the Jaguars to succeed this season.
After going 9-8 in 2022, beating the Los Angeles Chargers in a memorable Wild Card Round comeback and then taking the Kansas City Chiefs down to the wire on the road in the Divisional Round, the Jaguars were expected to take another leap in 2023.
The Jaguars again finished with a 9-8 record in 2023, but this came after an 8-3 start saw the Jaguars having a chance at the AFC's No. 1 seed. After the Jaguars' best start to a season in over a decade, the Jaguars went 1-5 down the stretch and blew a lead on the AFC South. This led to them being overtaken by the Houston Texans and missing out on the playoffs completely.
Naturally, this means the Jaguars' feet are being placed to the fire in terms of expectations in 2024. Nobody is picking them as a sleeper Super Bowl contender like they did a year ago, but the Jaguars will be expected to improve upon last year and finally get over the hump.
This led to the Jaguars being listed among the seven teams under the most pressure by Pro Football Focus for 2024.
"Although the Jaguars have gone 9-8 in each of the past two years, the perception surrounding the team is night and day. It was considered a major step forward in 2022, as was defeating the Chargers in an unforgettable wild-card comeback. But the same record meant stagnation last year after the team started 8-3 but finished 1-5 and missed the playoffs.- Bradley Locker, Pro Football Focus
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is now tied for the highest-paid player in NFL history, and while he’s been good the past two years — finishing seventh and 14th in overall grade, respectively — expectations are even higher for 2024. His weapons will look different after Calvin Ridley‘s offseason departure, but he has Evan Engram, a healthy Christian Kirk, Brian Thomas Jr. and Gabe Davis, which could mean a more cohesive offense.
On the other side of the equation, the Jaguars’ front seven should be even better than it was last year after adding Arik Armstead to pair with monster Josh Allen and Travon Walker. The secondary might be a tad worse after losing Darious Williams, but adding Darnell Savage could prove to be an impact move.
Jacksonville spent the most money in free agency this offseason — over $312 million, per Over the Cap — and now has a franchise quarterback secured. The onus falls on Lawrence, Doug Pederson and Trent Baalke to make a leap after a disappointing and confusing 2023."