JaguarMaven
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

PFF: Jaguars’ Offensive Line Amongst the Worst in NFL in 2019

John Shipley

Heading into the 2020 offseason, the Jacksonville Jaguars have a few clear areas they will need to pour resources in to improve from the 6-10 season they just had. One of the most pressing of such areas will be rebuilding an offensive line that played below expectations. 

Unlike some teams with poor offensive lines, the Jaguars can not blame the performance on lack of investment in the group. Jacksonville's starting center and right guard are each on their second contracts with the team, the left guard is amongst the highest-paid players at his position in the NFL, and each of the offensive tackles were recent second-round draft picks.

But despite making the offensive line a priority in the construction of the team, it still ran into issues in 2019. According to Pro Football Focus, the Jaguars' front five turned in the 26th best season of all offensive lines. 

A big reason for this ranking, PFF said, was the performance of third-year left tackle Cam Robinson. Robinson suffered a season-ending ACL injury in the second week of 2018 and had to battle through recovering from the injury this season, but he ultimately had a shaky year according to PFF. 

"After returning from an injury-shortened second season, left tackle Cam Robinson showed more of the form that we saw from him as a rookie when he posted one of the worst pressure rates allowed in the NFL (9.0%)," PFF said. "This season, Robinson allowed 45 pressures at left tackle in 552 pass-blocking snaps for a slightly improved — yet, still concerning — rate of 8.2%."

But Robinson is not the sole factor for the entire unit's sole ranking, PFF explained. Aside from center Brandon Linder, they were not impressed with any of Jacksonville's starting linemen. Considering the inconsistency of Andrew Norwell and A.J. Cann and Jawaan Taylor's penalty issues, this isn't too surprising. 

"As this ranking would suggest, Robinson wasn’t the only player along the line who struggled. Outside of Brandon Linder, there wasn’t a whole lot to get excited about for Jacksonville up front," PFF said. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

For Now, Jaguars’ Brass Noncommittal on Naming a Starting QB for 2020

John Shipley

Jacksonville is not naming their quarterback for 2020.... yet.

Jaguars’ RT Jawaan Taylor Ended Rookie Season With a Notable Snap Count

John Shipley

Jawaan Taylor played every single snap for the Jaguars this season.

How Will Jaguars’ HC Doug Marrone and GM Dave Caldwell Measure Success in 2020?

John Shipley

Jags' leadership duo of Dave Caldwell and Doug Marrone will desperately need a winning season in 2020.

Jaguars Retain HC Doug Marrone, GM Dave Caldwell for 2020

John Shipley

Jaguars will be bringing back Doug Marrone and Dave Caldwell next season.

Jaguars' HC Doug Marrone on NFLPA: 'I know they never have to worry about the way I treat the players'

John Shipley

Doug Marrone is confident in his team having a strong relationship with the NFLPA.

Jaguars Week 17 Rookie Report: 2019 Class Ends Season on a High Note

Andrew DiCecco

How did the Jaguars' rookie draft class play in Week 17's win?

Jaguars vs. Colts: Week 17 Game Day Live Thread

John Shipley

The go-to place for all of your Jaguars vs. Colts updates, news, and analysis, live from TIAA Bank Field.

Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew on Winning as a Starter: ’I Did That Better Than Any Rookie Quarterback’

John Shipley

Gardner Minshew is confident he had the best season of any rookie quarterback in 2019.

Jaguars Owners Meeting With Doug Marrone on Tuesday

John Shipley

Jags' ownership will meet with Doug Marrone to determine his future on Tuesday, per a report.

Jaguars’ HC Doug Marrone and GM Dave Caldwell Address Organizational Restructure After Being Retained

John Shipley

The Jacksonville Jaguars are planning to operate much differently.