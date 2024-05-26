PFF Lists One Thing That Could Keep the Jaguars Out of the Playoffs
There are plenty of reasons the Jacksonville Jaguars didn't make the playoffs in 2023. One that is near the top on the majority of lists is an offensive line unit that doesn't look much different in 2024.
The Jaguars entered 2023 with adversity on the offensive line to begin with due to the four-game suspension of left tackle Cam Robinson and question marks at left guard. Eventually, Robinson returned to the starting lineup and the Jaguars traded for left guard Ezra Cleveland, but injuries kept the Jaguars' offensive line in disarray for most of the second-half of the season.
The Jaguars' hope is the offensive line will be healthier in 2024 than they were a year ago and, finally, they will get a sustained and consistent look at what they think the top mix of players looks like. As a result, the only change to the starting lineup will be veteran Mitch Morse replacing Luke Fortner at center.
But if the Jaguars gambled wrong on the offensive line? It could be a mistake that ends up costing the Jaguars a run at the playoffs, according to Pro Football Focus.
Trevor Lawrence was under pressure on 190 dropbacks in 2023 and earned a 46.6 PFF passing grade on such plays, which ranked 27th among quarterbacks. Cam Robinson being back healthy will help, but the Jaguars will also need Anton Harrison to continue to develop into a solid lineman. On the interior, Ezra Cleveland is yet to have a season with a PFF pass-blocking grade above 60.0. If there is something that could derail Jacksonville's season, it’s the pass blocking not holding up.- Gordon McGuinness, Pro Football Focus
The addition of Ezra [Cleveland], we thought was going to be that left guard. If you think about it, Cam [Robinson], Ezra, Luke [Fortner], Brandon [Scherff] and Ton [Anton Harrison] played one game together. Last game of the regular season," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said at the NFL Scouting Combine in February.
"We’ve had that revolving door on the left side for whatever reason; injury, performance, whatever it might be. Cam, the suspension, and the injury late in the season, he missed eight games. We didn’t have consistency; we didn’t have continuity. That affects five guys up front. That’s what we have to get back to, we have to get back to a little bit more consistency there but we can also help them as coaches and prepare them better. I know we will starting this offseason.”