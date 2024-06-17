PFF Ranks Jaguars No. 23 in Market Implied Power Rankings
After a tough 2023 season that saw the Jaguars lose five of their last six games and miss the playoffs completely, there is work to do to turn doubters into believers.
In a recent Pro Football Focus market implied power ranking, the Jaguars found themselves tied with the Denver Broncos at No. 23 based on factors such as PFF power rankings, projections. point spread team ratings, point spread quarterback ratings and strength of schedule.
PFF's current rankings give the Jaguars a projected average wins of 8.3. This would give them a 41.18% chance to make the playoffs, a 26.63% chance of beating out the Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans for the AFC South, a 4.43% chance to win the AFC Championship and a 2.08% chance to win the Super Bowl.
The Jaguars will have to fend off the rest of the AFC South before making a run at the playoffs, and an improvement over the 9-8 record of the last two seasons should be the expectation entering 2024.
“I think you get a pretty good idea about where everybody is, where the team is. I think it was successful from the standpoint of the way these guys worked, the way they came in with the right attitude and good frame of mind," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said last week.
"They worked extremely hard in the weight room to get stronger, which we needed to do as well. But I think too you're seeing the leadership of the team. We've talked about Trevor [QB Trevor Lawrence] and his impact and him taking that next step and what I've seen there, and the positivity there. Obviously guys like [WR] Christian Kirk coming back healthy and seeing that. This rookie class has been really good coming, seeing how that work and last year’s class. So, all the pieces are sort of coming together here at the end. We've just got to carry that right into July and August."