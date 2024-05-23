PFF Ranks Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence the No. 12 QB For 2024
Few quarterbacks have as much to prove this season as Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Lawrence was considered one of the next talents expected to join the elite names such as Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert, and others at the start of the 2023 season. But after an injury-riddled season led to less-than impressive impressive production, Lawrence has some ground to make up.
That is reflected in a recent PFF ranking of all 32 starters for the 2024 season. Lawrence is ranked at No. 12, ahead of names like San Francisco 49ers' Brock Purdy, Miami Dolphins' Tagovailoa, Detroit Lions' Jared Goff, and Atlanta Falcons' Kirk Cousins.
Lawrence does however fall behind names like Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love, Houston Texans' C.J. Stroud, Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts, and New York Jets' Aaron Rodgers.
"Lawrence has shown us flashes, and even extended periods of brilliance, but I continue to want more consistent high-level play before vaulting him into the top 10, which he is capable of. He ranked in the top five in big-time throws (33) but also in turnover-worthy plays (24) with 21 total turnovers on the year," PFF's Trevor Sikkema said.
"His season was a story of dealing with injuries, so he wasn’t feeling his best through those struggles. On a positive note, Lawrence had by far the most big-time throws on passes of 20-plus yards downfield (30). Adding Brian Thomas Jr. and Gabe Davis will only allow that to continue."
Lawrence finished the season completing 65.6% of his passes for 4,016 yards, 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, along with seven lost fumbles. Lawrence also missed his first career start as he dealt with four different injuries, with Lawrence seemingly having to limp to the finish of the season.
Lawrence sustained four different injuries last fall that forced him to miss valuable practice time and play in several games with injuries: a knee injury in Week 6, an ankle injury in Week 13, a concussion in Week 15, and then finally a shoulder injury in Week 16 that forced him to miss his first-career start.
Among Lawrence's 16 starts, his four starts after each injury saw Lawrence have his 2nd, 5th, 7th, and 8th worst games of the season by total EPA.
"Stuff happens every offseason, I think you got to still play the season. You’ve got to play 17 games and a lot can happen and everyone wants to make a huge deal in the offseason of different moves that happen," Lawrence said in April. "We have a really good division, there’s no denying that. We’ve got good quarterbacks, good offenses, good defenses. It’s a really competitive division. For us, it doesn’t change anything. You’re going to have to go through all these teams anyways if you want to go win a Super Bowl. You’re not going to dodge and get to play teams that aren’t very good. There’s really not that many in the league anyways. It always changes by the time the season comes, some teams that you think might be great maybe don’t have a great year. Some teams that you didn’t think were going to be really any good, have a great year.
"There’s a lot of work that has to be done from now until training camp and through training camp to get ready for the year. I like the guys that we have and obviously the draft is coming up too, I’m sure we’ll get some more pieces there. Just continue to get some good younger guys, but I love the guys we have and what we’ve started to build here, we’ve got some new pieces this offseason on the defensive side of the ball. What they’re doing over there looks great, it looks awesome and Ryan [Nielsen], I love him, his scheme and what he’s trying to do. I’m excited about that too, obviously that doesn’t really have anything to do with me but that’s going to help. I like where we’re at, Gabe [Davis] was huge, Mitch [Morse] was a great pickup. All of the guys that we got back that we resigned, I’m excited.”