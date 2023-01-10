PFF Ranks Jaguars' Tyson Campbell as a Top-5 CB in 2022

The 2021 second-round cornerback is well on his way to becoming a centerpiece of the Jaguars' future after high marks from Pro Football Focus.

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell has come a long way since his early days in the NFL.

Through the first month of his rookie season last fall, the 2021 second-round pick was not only playing out of position in the slot, but he was also taking hits to his confidence.

Now a year later, Campbell's confidence is as high as ever, resulting in production that earned him Pro Football Focus' 5th-best grade among all cornerbacks in 2022.

Campbell had one of the biggest plays in Jacksonville's 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans last week to clinch the AFC South and a playoff spot. With the Jaguars' offense struggling to move the ball in the second-half, Campbell came up with a clutch third-down interception of Josh Dobbs to set the Jaguars up for a much-needed field goal.

"Tyson has improved so much through the course of the year, and he is a tough player to throw at and against," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said after the game.

"He is so long and athletic. And to make plays like that, I mean, that's what great corners in this league do. He is such a humble kid and just wants to learn and get better and the way he practices every day. Just a great play, and it really helped us to at least get three points on the board at that time."

The No. 33 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Campbell's numbers improved across the board this year. In 17 starts, he recorded three interceptions, 15 pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, two tackles for loss, and a defensive touchdown.

"Yeah, it just goes to show all the work we’ve put in. Like you said, after that bye week, we just got to realize how talented of a team we are and how many games that we lost that we beat ourselves in," Campbell said last Saturday.

"If we just continue to trust everyone to do their job and trust in our abilities, we'll be fine. That's why the motto is "It was always the Jags." Just to see the growth of this team is incredible. I'm excited for our future."

Campbell has positioned himself as not just potentially the most underrated cornerback in the NFL, but as one of the most talented and promising young talents the Jaguars' roster is set to enter the future with.

Next up, Campbell will have to yet again prove all of this true in a Wild Card matchup vs. Mike Williams, Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.